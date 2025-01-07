Housing, child care, Medicaid, priorities for Montana Democrats

Keila Szpaller

(Daily Montanan) Life needs to be easier for everyday Montanans — with lower property taxes, access to Medicaid, and affordable housing, Democratic legislative leaders said Monday.

“If you work hard, you should be able to afford to live here. That’s kind of the bottom line,” said Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade.

But it’s not the case in Montana, said House Minority Leader Katie Sullivan, D-Missoula.

“Folks have been paying much more and getting much less,” Sullivan said. “It’s hard to make ends meet, to raise a family.”

In the old Montana Supreme Court chambers, Democrats announced their priorities as the 69th Montana Legislature kicked into gear.

They started the session with more seats than last time, two more in the Senate and 10 more in the House, thanks in part to redistricting, but remain in the minority. Democrats said “failed policies” from Republicans is one reason they have more power this time around.

Although Democrats made gains in the legislature, Republicans earned wins in every statewide office this year.

For the 2025 session, Flowers characterized the Democrats’ agenda, called “Getting Montana Back on Track,” as one pushing freedom, fairness and restoring affordability. Montanans have been facing rising property taxes, and he said Democrats will fight “tooth and nail” for relief.

“We know that putting Montanans first starts with fair taxes,” Flowers said.

Republicans had a supermajority in 2023 and control the Governor’s Office, and the GOP has said it helped on the tax relief front with rebates two years in a row and income tax cuts.

Flowers, though, said everyday Montanans remain strapped nonetheless, and Democrats will propose child care solutions, protections for unions, and family medical leave to help.

They want to make inroads for farmers and ranchers, renters, people who live in mobile home parks, and doctors and dentists who rely on Medicaid reimbursements. Education and ensuring children are healthy and can learn is another priority.

“We know that kids learn best when their stomachs are full,” said Sen. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula.

This year, ensuring Medicaid expansion is a top priority for Democrats.

Rep. SJ Howell, D-Missoula, said health care is one component that makes life easier for Montanans.

Most Montanans don’t use Medicaid for a long time, but they use it for a critical time in their lives, such as to finish a degree or help an ailing loved one, said Howell, also minority whip.

“We have to extend this program,” Howell said of Medicaid expansion, which started in 2015, was extended in 2019 and will sunset in June 2025 without legislative action.

Standing in front of members of the American Indian Caucus, Morigeau, also a minority whip, said the importance of Medicaid expansion cannot be overstated in Indian Country.

“If we fail to reauthorize Montana’s Medicaid program, Indian Country will suffer and people will probably die in Montana,” Morigeau said.

Morigeau said tribal communities face unique health care needs, and one priority is to reinstate a tribal health manager for Montana. Morigeau said preserving Native American languages is critical, and reauthorizing the Montana Indian Child Welfare Act is a must.

“Reauthorizing this legislation just isn’t good for Montana Indians, it’s good for Montanans,” Morigeau said.

Republicans are stressing the need for judicial reform this session and have a slate of bills ready for consideration, and Flowers said Democrats will resist those efforts, which he said put the Montana Constitution at risk.

“We’re going to fight to keep politics out of our court system,” Flowers said.

Democrats noted their platform includes 42 bills that also address housing, public schools, and privacy, support for workers, and more.