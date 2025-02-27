Montana Legislature keeps property tax bills moving forward

Jonathan Ambarian

HELENA (KPAX) — Property taxes were a major topic at the Legislature Wednesday, as the Montana House and Senate each gave initial approval to multiple tax-relief bills. However, there’s still a long way to go before we’ll see the full, final picture of what the legislative property tax plan is going to look like.

“This is a difficult problem to make work,” said Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad.

Together, the two chambers endorsed five bills – though in some cases, lawmakers made clear there was still more work to do.

“We can't talk about doing something for years, come up here and vote against bills because they're not perfect, okay?” said Sen. Forrest Mandeville, R-Columbus. “We need to do something, we promised to do something – let’s do something starting today, by voting yes.”

The House advanced three bills Wednesday, including House Bill 231, the “homestead” bill that’s been Gov. Greg Gianforte’s top property tax priority.