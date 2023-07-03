Sara Wilson

(Colorado Newsline) In February, Wendy Boylard met with her boss at the University of Colorado Denver to negotiate a promotion pay raise.

The associate professor has been vocal in her support for non-tenure track faculty and public with her union involvement on the steering committee of United Campus Workers Colorado, the union for CU campuses. The topic of the meeting was her compensation, but that other work slipped in.

“They said, and I quote, ‘I don’t think a unionized faculty is ultimately a good idea,’” Boylard said.

She said her boss ended up not negotiating her pay raise.

“And I have to wonder if any of this is related to my advocacy,” she said. “But now, I feel like I have some sort of umbrella protection.”

A new Colorado law prohibits employers from retaliating against public workers who speak up about their working conditions, participate in the political process outside of working hours, and organize or join an employee organization.

Senate Bill 23-111 gives people who work in the public sectors — such as those within certain counties, municipalities, fire authorities, school districts, University of Colorado hospital authority, Denver health and hospital authority and the General Assembly — the same rights and protections that people in the private sector have enjoyed for decades under the Colorado Labor Peace Act.

Public employers can’t fire, discipline or retaliate against an employee who testifies on a bill at the Capitol, for example, or someone who joins a union. It does not require employers to recognize or negotiate with unions.

“It is vital that workers, the people who toil and put in their blood, sweat and tears into their labor, have the ability to talk with the colleagues about their work. When the government as the employer comes in and retaliates, it’s flatly unacceptable,” Rep. Steven Woodrow, a Denver Democrat and one of the bill’s sponsors, said.

The law, which Gov. Jared Polis signed earlier this month, sets up a system where the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment would enforce violations of those workers’ rights. Parties could also appeal CDLE’s decision to the Colorado Court of Appeals.

Previously, public workers in Colorado who felt they were retaliated against in the workplace for their speech or activity had one recourse option: filing a federal First Amendment complaint, a timely, complicated and expensive endeavor that is likely out of reach for most people.

“This is not an overarching, excessively aggressive bill. Really, it’s a simple step of dispute resolution,” bill sponsor Sen. Robert Rodriguez, a Denver Democrat, said. “If an employee wants to talk about workplace issues, they shouldn’t be threatened or fired.”

The bill passed both chambers with Democratic support, with Sen. Rachel Zenzinger the only Democrat opposed.

It follows a change to state law last year that gave employees in large Colorado counties the right to unionize and collectively bargain. That effort initially included a larger portion of public-sector workers, but it was pared down during the legislative process.

“It shows testament to workers’ power on the rise,” said Jade Kelly, president of Communications Workers of America 7799, a coalition of several unions across Colorado, about the passage of SB-111. “We were organized, testifying in committees and making sure that workers’ voices were heard at the Capitol in a concentrated, meaningful way.”