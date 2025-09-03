Ah Yat named starting QB as Montana releases 1st depth chart

Kyle Hansen

(KPAX) The first two-deep depth chart of the 2025 football season for the Montana Grizzlies has officially hit the presses.

UM released the lineup Tuesday afternoon ahead of its season-opening tilt with Central Washington this Saturday. The Griz, currently ranked No. 6 in the FCS, will kick off the season under the lights at 6 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, the first of 12 straight weeks of games.

Most notable on the two-deep was UM naming redshirt sophomore Keali'i Ah Yat the starting quarterback for Saturday's game. It comes as little surprise, as Ah Yat led the way through all of fall camp and returns as the most experienced QB of the bunch.

Ah Yat split starting reps with Logan Fife in 2024 and finished the season completing 112 of 189 passes for 1,121 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for seven scores, as well.

USC transfer Jake Jensen was listed as the backup on the two-deep at QB. Jensen grad-transferred to UM in the winter and was also battling redshirt freshman Luke Flowers, who was also in the mix.

The rest of the two-deep came as expected from the Griz and how camp played out. Eli Gillman and Malae Fonoti are set to lead the way in the backfield, while redshirt freshman Brooks Davis was listed as a starter at wide receiver alongside senior transfers Michael Wortham Jr. (Eastern Washington) and Blake Bohannon (Kennesaw State).

Evan Shafer and UC Davis transfer Josh Gale are the two listed tight ends, with Tennessee transfer Titus Rohrer also expected to be featured heavily in that rotation.

From left to right, the starting offensive line was listed as Cannon Panfiloff, Liam Brown, Dillon Botner, NC State transfer Patrick Matan and Everett Johnson.

Defensively, UM's depth at linebacker jumped off the page all camp. Caleb Otlewski, Portland State transfer Peyton Wing and USC transfer Solomon Tuliaupupu were named the starters on Tuesday, with Geno Leonard, Eastern Illinois transfer Elijawah Tolbert and Clay Oven all featured on the two-deep, as well.

Senior Kellen Detrick and Carroll College transfer Hunter Peck were named the starting defensive ends with Jared Ramos officially named the starting nose tackle. Idaho transfer Diezel Wilkinson, BYU transfer Micah Harper and TJ Rausch were named the starting safeties, while Kenzel Lawler and Kyon Loud rounded out the defense as the starters at cornerback.

Ty Morrison once again drew the job at both punter and kicker, while Drew Deck was named the starting punt returner. Wortham and Stevie Rocker Jr. were listed as the kick returners and Grayson Pibal will once again assume long-snapping duties.