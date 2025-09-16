Get your rebate application filed, says Department of Revenue

(Daily Montanan) Thousands of Montana taxpayers have already claimed and received a property tax rebate, but the Montana Department of Revenue reminded people Monday to file their applications if they haven’t done so.

The deadline to file for the rebate is Oct. 1.

The Montana Department of Revenue has received more than 197,000 rebate applications, and last week, the department said it had approved 97% of the applications filed.

The Montana property tax rebate provides qualifying Montanans a rebate of up to $400 on a primary residence for tax year 2024. The qualifications to claim the rebate are available at getmyrebate.mt.gov.

A news release from the Department of Revenue said the fastest way for taxpayers to claim the rebate is online at getmyrebate.mt.gov. Mailing a paper application form will add processing time.

Rebates are being issued via paper check. Most electronically filed rebates are issued within 30 days of filing, while paper-filed rebates may take up to 60 days to process, according to the Department of Revenue.

“Getting the rebates to Montana taxpayers has been one of our highest priorities, so we’re grateful a majority of taxpayers have already claimed their rebates,” Montana Department of Revenue Director Brendan Beatty said in a statement. “However, the October 1 deadline is fast approaching, and we don’t want taxpayers to miss this opportunity.”