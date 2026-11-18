Annie Knox

(Utah News Dispatch) Voters delivered a national blue wave in the midterm elections that reached as far as some races in Utah. Now environmental advocates want them to key in on red rocks.

Utah conservationists pushing back against President Donald Trump’s sharp downsizing of two national monuments are trying to keep the issue top of mind as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress and expand their presence at the Utah capitol.

The Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, one of many groups suing Trump and his administration over dramatic cuts to Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments, said Tuesday it’s making a new push to raise awareness and encourage local organizing.

“We’re rallying red rock champions in Congress from across the country, and we’re raising the alarm that yet another awful, awful precedent for public lands has emerged from Utah,” Scott Braden, the alliance’s executive director, told reporters at the state Capitol.

Trump reduced the size of the monuments in his first term as president, but after they were restored slashed them much further in July — by more than 90%. The White House said he rightsized Bears Ears to allow for common-sense land use and mining of uranium, copper and other critical minerals.

With billboards and other advertising, the wilderness alliance is rallying under the slogan “Keep Utah monumental” — a gentler message than retailer Patagonia took almost a decade ago when it declared: “The president stole your land.”

When Trump ordered the cuts over the summer, Braden noted Utah’s all-Republican congressional delegation and governor stood with the president in the Oval Office and cheered the reductions.

Democrat Ben McAdams, who will return to Washington, D.C., to represent Utah’s 1st Congressional District, has said he wants to defend the monuments.

The state’s GOP officials have long called for tighter boundaries, saying Utah should control its own land. They also say the monuments established by past Democratic presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama are far bigger than needed to protect cultural and environmental treasures.

“I think the election two weeks ago helps to remind them that Utahns are watching their actions closely, that they chafe when things are being done behind their backs and against their interests, and that voters remember that when they return to the ballot,” Braden said.