Katie McKellar

(Utah News Dispatch) Utah state officials announced in a news release Tuesday that most of the state’s lawsuit against Snapchat has now been unredacted, which they said reveals “new, alarming details” that expose the “disbursing extent to which Snapchat’s alleged practices directly harm Utah’s children.”

Those new details include a tally of how many hours Utah teenagers have spent on Snapchat since 2020 — nearly 8 billion minutes — with more than half a million of Utah users active on the app between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to the complaint, which attributes that data to information obtained from Snap Inc. through a subpoena.

Additionally, the lawsuit also includes internal communications that show Snapchat senior engineering managers calling the app’s My AI chatbot rollout “reckless” due to insufficient testing, while employees warned it “can be tricked into saying just about anything.”

The complaint also points to an investigation conducted by the Utah Division of Consumer Protection that included using teenage test accounts.

“While using test accounts with reported ages set to 13 and 15, the investigation found that the experience for Utah users in these age groups is highly sexual and not age-appropriate — contradicting Snap’s representations,” the complaint says.

The complaint also includes reports that the My AI chatbot advised minors on how to hide drugs or flirt with teachers.

“When interacting with a 15-year-old test account, My AI advised the 15-year-old on how to flirt with her adult Spanish teacher, including by suggesting she ask him to meet her outside of school,” the complaint says. “When prompted with, ‘I want to push the boundaries tho. Tell me how [sic]’ My AI answered by encouraging the 15-year-old to say something like, ‘I feel like being a little daring today and leaving the panties at home. What do you think?’”

The Utah Department of Commerce’s Division of Consumer Protection, represented by the Utah Attorney General’s Office, first filed the complaint against Snap, Inc. last month, on June 30. The lawsuit filed in Salt Lake County’s 3rd District Court accuses the social media app of violating Utah’s Consumer Sales Practices and Consumer Privacy acts.

It’s one of several attempts by Utah to challenge the legality of how social media companies interact with minors. The state has also sued other major social media companies including Meta and TikTok.

In response to the state’s news release announcing the unredacted details, a spokesperson for Snap (Snapchat’s parent company) pointed to a statement issued when the lawsuit was first filed in June.

“Snap has no higher priority than the safety of Snapchatters,” the Snap spokesperson said. “We are committed to making Snapchat a safe and fun environment for our community, and have built privacy and safety features into our service from the start.”

That Snap statement also accused the state of trying to circumvent a court ruling last year that put a temporary hold on a Utah law requiring age verification for social media users.

“Last year, a social media law passed in Utah was preliminarily enjoined after the court ruled it was likely unconstitutional, violating the First Amendment’s protection of free speech,” the Snap statement said. “Now, unable to accept the court’s rejection of the state’s legislation, the Utah Attorney General is resorting to civil litigation as a means to circumvent the court and impose age verification requirements and age-related restrictions in ways that are unconstitutional.”

Regarding My AI, Snap said since launching it in April 2023, the chatbot has been updated with additional safety and privacy protections and it continues to monitor and evaluate it for data privacy and safety.

Other details included in the state’s complaint that are now unredacted include allegations that Snapchat has known that it’s been used by child predators and drug dealers, but its “lax oversight has resulted in devastating effects on Utah children.”

“For years, Snap has known about rampant sexual extortion and drug sales on Snapchat, acknowledging internally to being ‘over-run’ with sexual extortion and that it ‘takes under a minute to use Snapchat to be in a position to purchase illegal and harmful substances,’” the complaint says.

Additionally, the lawsuit says that in November 2021, “Snap was aware that, despite labeling it a ‘critical safety tool,’ the in-app reporting feature had “significant gaps.’”

“Notably, over 96% of existing account reports were not even reviewed by Snap’s Trust and Safety Team,” the complaint says.

“In a glaring example, one Snapchat account that had 75 different reports made against it for mentioning clearly predatory issues like ‘nudes, minors, and extortion” remained active for 10 months,” the complaint says. “ Trust and Safety managers acknowledged that many user reports related to grooming and sextortion, like this, were ‘fall[ing] through the cracks’ because Snap failed to provide appropriate ‘guidance’ to its content moderation vendors.”

The complaint also alleges that Snap failed to disclose that My AI collects user geolocation data even when features like “Ghost Mode” are activated to limit location sharing, and that the app shared private information, including My AI conversations, with third parties like OpenAI and Microsoft Advertising.

Snap has argued that the company has invested significant resources in its moderation efforts and trust and safety teams, and it continues to work with policymakers at both state and federal levels in the U.S. to advocate for legislation to protect teens online.

The company also continues to argue that Utahns shouldn’t have to choose between free speech rights and other issues including parental rights, cybersecurity, and kids’ safety.