Blair Miller

(Daily Montanan) Senator-elect Matt Regier, the Kalispell Republican who served as Speaker of the Montana House for the past two years, will serve as the Senate President for the 2025 session after winning his caucus election Tuesday, beating out current Senate President Jason Ellsworth and Sen. Greg Hertz for the chamber’s top position.

All three senators made their cases to their caucus in speeches Tuesday morning as to why they should lead the body during the upcoming session, pledging loyalty to their fellow senators, work that builds off bills surrounding taxes and housing from 2023, and leadership for a body that works with the House and executive branch, but remains committed to its constituents.

Ellsworth was nominated by Sen. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka, while Regier was nominated by Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila. Hertz was nominated by Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings.

Hertz, who lauded his ability to pass bills and former leadership roles in the House, was eliminated after the first round of voting, and more senators picked Regier over Ellsworth in the second round.

Regier’s pitch to his fellow senators involved crafting tax policy friendly to Montanans, prioritizing children when making education policy, trimming the state’s budget and making government more efficient. He also said he wanted to provide further tax relief for Montanans.

“This could be that session if we all band together,” Regier said. “These are just a few of the conservative ideas that we can do if we, the Senate, choose.”

He said he had not initially planned on running for leadership but was asked by groups to run for president, adding that he wanted to ensure that in that role, he stood of for senators’ voices.

“We can work with the executive branch, but we do not work for the executive branch. And certainly, I believe the executive branch cannot be picking our leadership,” he said to some applause.

Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, was unanimously chosen as the Senate majority leader when no other senators offered themselves up for the job. He was nominated by Sen. John Esp, R-Big Timber, who described McGillvray as a hard-working man of the people.

McGillvray, who served as House Majority Leader during the 2011 session, told the caucus his actions will be based on his faith and what he described as his “cardinal virtues” of justice, temperance and peace. He also pledged to be a courageous leader willing to engage every other senator in person.

“I’ll seek to do what’s right, good and fair for each one of you, to represent you, to listen to you, and hear what you have to say,” McGillvray told the caucus. “Not all of you will like what I do and not all of you will be happy with it, but hopefully with good conscience I will do what’s right as I see fit in the eyes of the Lord.”

Sen. Ken Bogner, R-Miles City, was again chose to serve as the president pro tempore, a leadership position he held last session. He was nominated by Sen. Forrest Mandeville, R-Columbus. In a statement, Bogner called being chosen for the position again a “privilege” and said he’d help make the session productive and successful.

All four Republican majority whips hail from Billings or Yellowstone County: Dennis Lenz, Barry Usher, Sue Vinton and Daniel Zolnikov. Lenz and Usher served in those roles during the 2023 session, while Vinton was House Majority Leader last session.

The Republicans also picked the senators that would serve on the Committee on Committees, which will select senators to lead respective committees and decide which senators sit on which committees. They include Zolnikov, Lenz, Glimm, and Sens. Vince Ricci, a former House lawmaker from Laurel, and Sen. Wylie Galt, also a former House member from Martinsdale who previously served as the House Speaker.

Senate Democrats again elected Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, to serve as minority leader for the session during what was the quickest meeting of the four caucuses between the House and Senate on Tuesday.

Democrats elected Sens. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula; and Susan Webber, D-Browning; along with Senator-elect Laura Smith, a Democratic House lawmaker from Helena, to serve as Senate minority whips for the session.

The lawmakers will spend several days in Helena this week assigning lawmakers to committees and going through pre-session training and discussions. A handful of committees will continue their interim meetings into December before lawmakers are sworn in and the 69th Legislature starts its work on Jan. 6.

Following redistricting that was finished during the 2023, Democrats picked up two seats overall in the Senate, which was what was forecast in presentations to the nonpartisan redistricting commission. Republicans will have a 32-18 majority in the Senate.