Global conservation report unveils plight of migratory species

(CN) — The first-ever State of the World's Migratory Species report, presented at the 14th conference of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals, throws a spotlight on the dire straits and resilience of migratory species across the globe on Monday.

While the report paints a picture of decline and threat of extinction for many species, it also underscores a beacon of hope from concerted conservation efforts.

Amy Frankel, the executive secretary of the convention, emphasized the groundbreaking nature of the report. "This is the first ever such report that has been done looking at the state of the world's migratory species and what it finds, of course, is that overall there are trends that are concerning," she said.

The report reveals that nearly half of the migratory species assessed are experiencing population declines, with 22% threatened with extinction, highlighting the urgent need for global conservation initiatives.

However, the report is not without its silver linings. "Worldwide migratory species are in decline, but there is hope. If we act now to protect, connect, and restore species populations and their habitats, we can reverse these trends," Kelly Malsch of UNEP's World Conservation Monitoring Centre said in an interview.

This sentiment is echoed throughout the report, which showcases successful conservation stories, such as the dramatic reduction in illegal bird netting in Cyprus and the revival of the Saiga Antelope in Kazakhstan.

Central to the report's findings is the call for cooperative action. As Frankel notes, "Migratory species can recover if cooperative action is taken to combat these threats to the species and their habitats." The survival of migratory species hinges on international collaboration, given their reliance on multiple habitats across different countries throughout their life cycles.

Inger Andersen, undersecretary general of the United Nations and executive director of the United Nations Environment Program, highlights the broader implications of the report: "Today’s report sets out the evidence that unsustainable human activities are jeopardizing the future of migratory species. The global community has an opportunity to translate this latest science into concrete conservation action."

The report calls for a multifaceted approach to conservation, urging the protection and effective management of key sites, tackling illegal and unsustainable exploitation of migratory species, and addressing climate change and pollution impacts. The report lays out priority recommendations for action, emphasizing the necessity of global cooperation to ensure the survival and thriving of migratory species.

As the world gathers for the convention, the report serves as a scientific foundation and policy guide for advancing the conservation of migratory species. It's a critical juncture for international biodiversity conservation efforts, with the conference offering a platform for countries to pledge their commitment to safeguarding our planet's migratory wildlife.

The report is not just a call to action—it's a roadmap for ensuring the future of these species and the ecosystems they support, highlighting the interconnectedness of all life on Earth, according to the document.