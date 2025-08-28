Micah Drew

(Daily Montanan) The Montana Republican Party has hired Andrew Pierce as its executive director, the party announced Thursday.

Pierce’s pick fills the vacancy created by the departure earlier this month of political consultant Tyler Newcombe, who took a role in the state auditor’s office.

“We’re thrilled to have Andrew directing our party at this critical time,” Montana GOP Chairman Art Wittich said in a statement. “Republicans have the support of more Montanans than ever, and we will harness that momentum to keep the victories coming.”

Pierce graduated Hillsdale College, a small conservative Christian college in Michigan, in 2020. He worked there as an associate editor for the college’s Churchill Project, an award-winning oral history and book research project, and as research assistant to the college president.

According to the party, he also worked as a communications intern for former U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-NE, and has extensive political experience and will manage the state GOP’s operations as it prepares for the 2026 election cycle and the 2027 Legislature.

He will begin in his new role on Sept. 8.

“I’m deeply honored to have been chosen by Chairman Wittich and the Executive Board to serve the Republican Party of the best state in the union. I look forward to working with Republican officials and members to build on MTGOP’s successes,” Pierce said in a statement.

Under the new leadership of Wittich, who was elected by the party for a two-year term in June, and Pierce, the party has a stated goal to deliver a conservative agenda mandated by voters and make Montana “an even brighter red state.”

“At their best, political parties serve both as local civic associations that amplify their communities’ concerns and as a statewide, unifying force that ensures voters get the policies they voted for. Parties act as the civic glue connecting citizens to their elected officials, empowering ordinary people to participate in self-government without needing to hold office,” Pierce said. “Parties also reinforce a vital safeguard: accountability. If elected officials disregard the principles or platform mandated by voters, both the party and voters have means to hold them accountable.”