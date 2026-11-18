April Corbin Girnus

(Nevada Current) Nevada’s economy is expected to outperform the nation over the next two years, but both are forecasted to see only modest growth.

The State of Nevada’s Economic Forum on Monday approved a $13.8 billion revenue forecast, before tax credits, for the next fiscal biennium, which begins July 2027 and runs through June 2029. That amount drops to $13.43 billion once various tax credits are applied.

The forecast predicts a 2.2% revenue increase in the upcoming fiscal year compared to what the current fiscal year is expected to end at, followed by a 3.3% increase the following year.

Moody’s Analytics economist Kumael Bilgrami told the forum the United States is expected to maintain steady growth around 2% over the next year.

The Economic Forum’s forecast is used as the base for the governor’s recommended budget, which is provided to the Nevada State Legislature before each session. The Legislature by law must pass a balanced budget.

Although Democratic Gov.-elect Aaron Ford now has $13.43 billion to build his budget on — $1 billion more than what Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo had for his recommended budget two years ago — those dollars may be spread thin.

Ford has pledged he will not raise taxes, but he has also campaigned on policies that could cost significant amounts of money.

Sales taxes are estimated to provide 32.5% of total state revenue, followed by gaming taxes at 14.8%, modified business tax (MBT) at 14.1%, and insurance premium tax at 12.6%.

Sales tax is projected to increase by 3% next fiscal year and 4% the following year. Economists have previously said that those increases will be driven by inflation and higher costs, not by consumers buying more things.

Gaming percentage fee revenue is on track to be 4.6% lower in the current fiscal year than in the year prior. The forecast approved Monday expects the revenue stream to be flat over the next two fiscal years.

Forum member Michael Crome expressed that he would be open to considering a more bullish projection in the latter half of the upcoming biennium, saying he sees “some upside in the future,” but the panel opted for a more conservative projection backed by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Shelley Newell, senior economic analyst at the board, said they expect declines in win from betting and table games, including in high-end baccarat, which has overperformed. But regulators also expect the slot side to go up: “Bringing those together, it keeps us relatively flat.”

Las Vegas has seen a drop in the number of tourists, but those who do visit have spent more while here. That trend, which the forum has previously discussed, is not expected to reverse as the nation’s K-shaped economy deepens.

The state’s live entertainment tax (LET) is also projected to see modest growth over the next two years.

Tourism-related revenue is expected to be buoyed by a number of special events, including the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Final Four in April 2028 and the Super Bowl in February 2029, as well as the opening of the Hard Rock Las Vegas late next year.

The Forum expects real property transfer tax to remain flat over the next two years, with Forum chair Jennifer Lewis commenting that “the enthusiasm for real estate right now is not very high.”

“Permitting is far below where we were last year,” she added, “and I don’t think (people) are very enthusiastic for next year either.”

Insurance premium tax is expected to increase by 4.8% in FY2028 and 3.8% in FY2029, despite some concerns about the impact of the Big Beautiful Bill and Nevadans dropping or reducing their coverage levels because of rising rates.

Speaking about the economy more broadly, Bilgrami of Moody’s noted in his presentation that there are continued signs that lower-income households are “beginning to be squeezed because a larger share of their budgets are being devoted to more expensive essentials.”

That condition is “not likely to improve very soon,” largely due to higher oil prices and rising interest rates.

Bilgrami also briefly addressed the midterm elections.

“Our baseline assumption is that in terms of the macro outlook, not much is changing,” he said. “The Democratic majority is larger than had been expected, but it’s still not large enough above that filibuster threshold, so our expectation is that there won’t be much movement in terms of real legislation changes.”

The Economic Forum is expected to meet again in late March 2027 to revisit their forecast. At that time, they can revise the forecast up or down, giving the Legislature more — or less — to spend.