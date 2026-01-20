Reward increased for tips on illegal grizzly killing on MT border

Clark Corbin

(Idaho Capital Sun) Officials with the nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity announced they have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the illegal killing of a federally-protected grizzly bear in Boundary County, Idaho.

The grizzly bear, which is listed as a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act, was shot in late October north of Perkins Lake in Boundary County, near the Idaho-Montana border, state and federal officials said.

On Jan. 13, officials with the Center for Biological Diversity announced they are increasing the financial reward they are offering to $7,300, which brings the total reward up to $15,000. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Idaho’s Citizens Against Poaching previously announced they are offering rewards for information that leads to the arrest and conviction for the illegal killing.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife staff received a mortality signal from the electronic collar the grizzly bear was wearing on Oct. 28. Following an investigation with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, officials determined that the bear was not a threat to the shooter, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a press release issued Dec. 10.

In a separate press release issued Jan. 13, officials with the Center for Biological Diversity said the female grizzly that was killed was from the Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem, which they described as the most imperiled grizzly bear population in the continental United States.

The conservation organization said that the death of even one or two female grizzly bears could be devastating for a recovering bear population.

“This was a tragic, completely preventable loss and the consequences to grizzly recovery are enormous,” Kristine Akland, Northern Rockies director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a written statement. “In a population this small and fragile, every female is critical to survival. Losing even one can tip the balance toward the decline of the entire population. We’re increasing the reward because the person responsible for killing this bear needs to be held accountable.”