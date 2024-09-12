Salt Lake, Park City make final cut to host Sundance in 2027

Alixel Cabrera

(Utah news Dispatch) Three cities are still under consideration to host the Sundance Film Festival after Park City’s contract expires in 2026. Among the finalists is a joint vision between Park City and Salt Lake City designed to keep the event in Utah.

In addition to the Utah communities, Boulder, Colorado and Cincinnati, Ohio are moving forward in Sundance’s final phase of selection, according to a Thursday news release. The Sundance Institute assessed the cities’ “ethos, equity values, infrastructure and capabilities to host the festival.”

“As we move to the next phase in our search for a sustainable home for the Sundance Film Festival, we see great promise and potential in Boulder, Cincinnati, and Salt Lake/Park City,” Eugene Hernandez, festival director, said in the release. “Each has shown us the blend of exciting possibilities, values, and logistics needed to produce a vibrant, inviting, and inclusive Festival. We’re excited for a future Sundance that can discover, support, and inspire artists and audiences for the next forty years.”

The decision comes after the Sundance Institute toured theaters, performing arts facilities and restaurants in Salt Lake City to get a feel for what the festival would be like outside of Park City’s boundaries.

Atlanta, Georgia, Louisville, Kentucky and Santa Fe, New Mexico were eliminated from the candidate cities.

The institute is expected to announce its final decision in the late winter or early spring of 2025. For now, the festival will continue to take place in Park City and Salt Lake City until 2026.

In a joint statement on Thursday, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Park City Mayor Nann Worel and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said they were proud to unite forces to keep the festival in the state.

“We are eager to forge an even stronger bond to inspire artists and elevate the festival experience,” the mayors wrote. “With our extensive event infrastructure, world-class venues, and warm hospitality, we’re ready to help Sundance shine on the global stage.”