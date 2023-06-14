(KGVO) The Montana Grizzlies football team ended the '22-'23 season as the 14th team in the nation in the FCS Coaches Poll. Depending on what Top 25 rankings list you follow, the Montana Grizzlies football team will begin the '23-'24 season as the 10th or 14th ranked team in the nation.

Athlon Sports and Hero Sports each released their top 25's recently. Athlon's ranking of Montana was a bit more generous than Hero's ranking.

Athlon Slates Montana 10th in Nation

There are two main proponents when it came to Montana's top-10 ranking in Athlon Sports's Top 25. A plethora of dangerous offensive weapons led by dynamo returner and receiver Junior Bergen and a seasoned offensive line. The combination of weapons and a sturdy O-Line aids incoming quarterback Sam Vidlak enough to earn a top 10 spot.

Hero Sports Drops Montana to 16th in Country

Hero Sports, on the other hand, saw Montana sputter against some of the country's top teams last season. The 16th spot isn't a poor spot to be in, but Hero looked at the question marks - losses on defense and a new quarterback - and slid the Grizzlies down.

FCS Top 3

Both Hero and Athlon top three were identical. Defending champs South Dakota State is first, perennial powerhouse North Dakota State is second, and skip this line Griz fans, Montana State is ranked 3rd.

Other Ranked Big Sky Teams

Idaho Vandals: Hero (5th) / Athlon (7th)

UC Davis: Hero (18th) / Athlon (14th)

Sacramento State: Hero (10th) / Athlon (15th)

Weber State: Hero (11th) / Athlon (19th)

The '23-'24 FCS Football Season kicks off August 26th. Montana starts its new season September 2nd at home VS the Butler Bulldogs.