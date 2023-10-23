Jerry Cornfield

(Washington State Standard) A Republican Washington state senator from Longview is facing charges after a revolver was found Friday night in his baggage at the Hong Kong International Airport.

Sen. Jeff Wilson was arrested and later charged with possessing arms without a license, The Standard of Hong Kong reported. Wilson posted a bail of $20,000 in Hong Kong dollars, which is $2,556 in American dollars. He surrendered his passport and was ordered not to leave Hong Kong. He is scheduled to have a court hearing Oct. 30.

“It was an honest mistake and I expect the situation to be resolved shortly,” Wilson said in a statement provided by a spokesman.

Hong Kong media reported a baggage screener found the revolver in Wilson’s belongings.

Wilson said he discovered the weapon, a .38 caliber revolver, while looking for gum in his briefcase during the flight. The firearm had not been detected when the senator went through security at the Portland airport where his journey began, according to spokesman Erik Smith.

The Oct. 24, 2023 edition of The Standard of Hong Kong, with coverage of state Sen. Jeff Wilson’s arrest. The Oct. 24, 2023 edition of The Standard of Hong Kong, with coverage of state Sen. Jeff Wilson’s arrest. loading...

After arriving in Hong Kong, Wilson said he flagged down customs officials and informed them of the gun which was not licensed in that country, according to Smith. Wilson is licensed to carry the gun in Washington.

Senate Republican Leader John Braun said he didn’t have any additional information to share about the incident. “As I understand it, this was an honest mistake,” he said.

“We are watching the situation closely,” Braun added. “I hope that this can be resolved in a timely manner.”

Wilson was first elected in 2020 and represents the 19th Legislative District in southwest Washington.

He and his wife traveled to Hong Kong for a vacation that was scheduled to include visits to Thailand, Cambodia and Malaysia, Smith said.