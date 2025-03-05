Bill looks to new funding method for sexual assault kits

Emma White

HELENA (UM Legislative News) – Legislators are considering a proposal that supporters say will help victims of sexual assault get local, timely care in rural areas by changing the source of funding for sexual assault examinations.

Sponsor of the bill, Sen. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, said in a committee hearing Tuesday that Senate Bill 491 would create a centralized state fund that uses revenue from the marijuana tax to pay for sexual assault medical examinations, instead of local law enforcement paying for the care.

“By passing this bill, we are reinforcing Montana's commitment to public safety, supporting law enforcement and their critical work, and ensuring that every survivor, regardless of where they live, has access to high-quality forensic evidence collection,” Phalen said.

SB 491 would also raise the maximum funds allocated for each exam from $600 to $800, an amount that supporters say is more realistic for typical procedures. Hope Stockwell, the Sexual Assault Response Network Coordinator for the Office of Victim Services for the Montana Department of Justice, said in the hearing that the increase will help to close the gap between funds and actual cost.

“Exams routinely exceed $1,000 in cost, depending on the severity of the crime and the injuries incurred,” Stockwell said.

Teresea Olson, a physician’s assistant and sexual assault examiner from Glendive, spoke in support of the bill. She said Glendive had a program dedicated to forensic medical examinations, but they had to close in 2023 due to lack of resources and workforce burnout. Now, she said, patients in Southeast Montana must rely on Miles City or out-of-state services for forensic exams, often traveling hours for these services.

“We're actively trying to rebuild our same program in our local community, but sustainability remains the greatest challenge,” Olson said. “SB 491 provides a lifeline to rural communities facing similar struggles across Montana.”

There were 10 proponents and zero opponents in the hearing Tuesday morning.