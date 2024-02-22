State returns to rule liming sex change on birth certificates

Jonathan Ambarian

HELENA (KPAX) — This week, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services announced it was once again instituting a policy that prohibits changing the sex marked on a person’s birth certificate in most cases – a policy that’s been the subject of legal challenges because of its effect on transgender Montanans.

DPHHS leaders said in a statement Tuesday that a state law passed last year required them to return to a 2022 rule that said the sex on a birth certificate can only be changed if it was originally misidentified, or listed incorrectly because of a clerical error.

“DPHHS must follow the law, and our agency will consequently process requests to amend sex markers on birth certificates under our 2022 final rule,” director Charlie Brereton said in the statement. “This notification serves to keep the public apprised of the law and what to expect from DPHHS going forward.”

When DPHHS originally instituted that rule, it drew opposition from advocates because it would prevent transgender people from making a change to bring their birth certificate in line with their gender identity.

“This is simply a desire on the part of normal everyday Montanans to have accurate identity documents,” said Alex Rate, deputy director of the ACLU of Montana. “And for whatever reason, the state has decided that they are going to deny that opportunity and that right.”

The ACLU was part of a 2021 lawsuit challenging an earlier state law, Senate Bill 280, which required transgender Montanans to get surgery and a court order before getting their birth certificates changed. During the legal action, District Court Judge Michael Moses of Billings issued a preliminary injunction and ordered the state not to enforce the law. During that period, DPHHS went through a rulemaking process and introduced the 2022 policy that further limited birth certificate changes.