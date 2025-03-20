Short-term rental dispute in Montana lands before state SupCo

Monique Merrill

(CN) — A neighborhood dispute concerning a short-term property rental in a Montana resort town came before the state Supreme Court on Wednesday morning with attorneys debating what number of days qualify as “short-term.”

After a Florida couple bought a second home in the popular recreation town of Whitefish, Montana, and marketed it online as R&R Mountain Escapes, neighbors quickly asked the court to enforce a declaration of covenants, conditions, and restrictions that limit short-term rentals.

While the couple had been granted a permit, the lower court sided with the neighbors and ruled that the rental violated the covenants. On appeal, the homeowners argued that the covenants don’t limit the duration of a rental and asked the Supreme Court to reverse the order.

“Not only is rental use one of the sticks in the bundle of property rights, but short-term rental use has been around since the founding of our country,” Stephanie Baucus, attorney representing the rental property, told the court. If the order is left to stand, the case would have “wide-sweeping and destructive” impacts on Montana homeowners, she argued.

The covenants restrict the free use of property, and each municipality has a different set of covenants, so it is important that each is read on its face to be interpreted correctly, Baucus said. That’s something she argued the lower court neglected to do when it issued summary judgment in favor of the neighbors.

Baucus noted that the portion in the covenants restricting commercial use of property specifically cites junkyards and mobile homes as examples.

“You have to look at the covenant as a whole and you can't extract pieces of it that are inconvenient,” Baucus said.

In siding with the neighbors, the lower court selected 30 days as a durational minimum for a property rental to qualify as residential, which the rental property owners argue violates contract principles by inserting terms into the contract.

“There are actually subdivisions and neighborhoods in this state that want to protect and maintain the community that they bought into, and they do not want to be subject to frequent and different and transient neighbors every few nights throughout the year because somebody from out of state bought a piece of property and decided to market it on a website,” Sean Frampton, attorney representing the neighbors, said.

Frampton argued that the court should consider rental duration when forming its decision.

“The duration of a long-term lease is by the month — at least by month,” Frampton said. “ However, a commercial use has nightly rentals — a hotel you check in for the night or a couple nights. That's exactly the same situation we have here.”

Supreme Court Justice Jim Shea noted that under that logic, and using the 30-day time limit set by the lower court, the property could still rent to 12 different parties in a year on a revolving basis.

Frampton clarified that those guests would be staying, not living at the property and that the court could reverse the 30-day limit and rule that the shorter-term rentals the property defendants were offering violated the covenants.

“Kind of a slippery slope, isn’t it, Mr. Frampton? Doesn’t that give rise to an awful lot of litigation in the courts?” Supreme Court Justice Beth Baker asked.

Frampton said it would depend on the facts of each situation since each subdivision in the state has its own rules regarding rentals.

Supreme Court Justice Cody Swanson asked Frampton if someone working remotely in their home would violate the commercial prohibition in the covenants, to which Frampton said it would not unless clients were coming and going.

“I’m just trying to figure out where this line is,” Swanson said. “We all need to know where the line is.”

While Frampton agreed that there is a line, he pushed back on the idea that the court needs to determine where it is.

Further, Frampton noted that the rental was charging a much higher nightly fee than it would if it was offered as a long-term rental.

“Long-term rentals have a rate that’s commensurate with living arrangements elsewhere,” Frampton said.

“Don’t tell that to the people in Bozeman,” Supreme Court Justice Jim Shea joked.

On rebuttal, Baucus urged the court not to spend time trying to set a rental duration limit.

“We should not be in a position of trying to draw all these lines. You don't have to do that to resolve this case,” Baucus said. ”I think these line-drawing exercises are a red herring for what this court is doing today, which is interpreting a contract.”

Plus, the limitation on the free use of property and the rights of property owners should be kept in mind, Baucus argued.

“But the other parties have property rights, too,” Shea said. “I mean, and I get what you're saying, and I don't dispute that, but you don't elevate one's property rights to the exclusion of the other.”

Baucus agreed but argued that the neighbors were asking the court to supplant limitations into the covenants that don’t exist.

“The district court's analysis would put every homeowner at risk anytime income happens to be generated on their property,” Baucus said. “But in this case, when you have a rental of five days or more, the renter uses that property just as the owner does.”

The Montana Supreme Court did not indicate when it would rule.