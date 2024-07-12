Federal review warns of staffing shortage for prescribed burns

Patrick Lohmann

(Source New Mexico) As the U.S. Forest Service plans to greatly increase prescribed burns to protect communities from devastating wildfires, a government report prompted by the state’s biggest-ever fire found “gaps in some key areas” in the federal agency’s strategy.

In June 2022, U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, a Democrat from Las Vegas, N.M., asked the Government Accountability Office to investigate and review the Forest Service’s prescribed burn protocols.

She did so a few weeks after two escaped prescribed burns ignited on federal forest land combined to become the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire, which burned more than 530 square miles and hundreds of homes near her hometown.

The Government Accountability Office, or GAO, is the auditing and investigations arm of Congress. It provides policy recommendations and investigates allegations of waste and fraud.

The 57-page report released by the GAO on Monday examined how the Forest Service implemented changes it promised it would make after the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire, with an eye toward the future of prescribed burns in the United States.

Amid multi-year drought and increasing average temperatures across the West, the Forest Service has a goal of treating up to 20 million additional acres across the national forests under its control over the next 10 years to reduce wildfire risk. That means thinning dense and dying tree stands and also igniting prescribed burns.

The service also hopes to treat an additional 30 million acres of other federal, state and private lands, in partnership with those governments or agencies.

The GAO report also examined the causes and harms of 43 escaped prescribed burns ignited by the Forest Service between 2012 and 2021, out of about 50,000 projects. It found those fires escaped due to a combination of incorrect weather forecast readings, inaccurate information on prescribed burn plans, improper implementation of those plans, and insufficient or inadequately trained staff on site.

Frequently, burn bosses felt pressure to ignite within limited “burn windows,” due to aggressive forest management goals or to avoid losing funding, according to the authors.

Despite being the impetus for the GAO review, the report’s authors did not include data or findings about the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire causes. Leger Fernandez said in a news release that that was because of pending litigation.

However, many of the factors common to the 43 escaped burns, including inaccurate information on burn plans and insufficient staff, were among the causes found for the Hermits Peak Fire escape on April 6, 2022 in Las Dispensas, New Mexico.

The 2022 Cerro Pelado Fire near Los Alamos was also determined last year to have been an escaped prescribed burn. That fire and the Calf Canyon Fire both started as pile burns ignited by forest crews that smoldered for weeks or months before roaring to life and becoming destructive fires.

In total, prescribed burns that escaped burned roughly 385,000 acres in New Mexico in 2022.

After the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon fires started, the Forest Service initiated a 90-day pause on all prescribed burns nationwide and issued a detailed report on the causes of the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire. It also released a list of changes it would make to ensure escapes like those in New Mexico don’t happen again.

The changes included requiring better modeling, more mobile weather stations in the project and requiring more-frequent supervisor sign-offs before burns are ignited, an effort to better adapt to changing conditions on the ground.

The GAO report determined the Forest Service implemented those reforms and it has “taken steps” to address other reforms.

“While these are positive steps toward improving the prescribed fire program, the Forest Service has not determined the extent to which it will implement the remaining actions, including how or when,” the authors write.

One major challenge relates to how the service will ensure there are adequate staff available to conduct prescribed burns or arrive as backup should things go awry. The Forest Service is already struggling to hire enough wildland firefighters to suppress fires, due to low pay, long hours and safety risks.

The Forest Service generally relies on the same teams of firefighters to ignite prescribed burns as it does to suppress wildfires, according to the authors, but prescribed burns operations pay less. Firefighters aren’t provided hazard pay for prescribed burns, and some employees don’t get overtime, according to the report.

“Availability of sufficient and trained staff is among the greatest challenges to the Forest Service’s goal of expanding its prescribed fire program,” the authors wrote.

General fatigue and being overextended might also mean forest supervisors are less likely to send firefighters to support prescribed burns, according to the report.

U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said in the report the service generally agrees with the GAO’s findings and that it would work to implement the recommendations.

Forest Service officials stress that prescribed burn escapes are extremely rare, occurring less than 1% of the time. But Leger Fernández said the stakes of an escape are high.

“When you play with fire, there’s no margin for error,” she said in a news release about the GAO report.

The GAO report also notes that “impacts from the few prescribed fires that escape may be significant.”