Peak view of Idaho’s Shoshone Falls as flows increase
On Tuesday, about 400 cubic feet per second, or cfs, of water was flowing over the falls, according to an Idaho Power press release, and that volume will increase to about 3,700 cfs by Thursday afternoon.
The additional flow comes from water released each spring by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation from reservoirs on the Upper Snake River to help young salmon and steelhead migrate downstream through the lower Snake and Columbia rivers to the Pacific Ocean, according to Idaho Power.
The additional water is expected to be released at Milner Dam east of Twin Falls on Wednesday and will increase over the next few days to the target flow rate, the press release said.
At 212 feet, the falls are higher than Niagara Falls, and the site offers a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities, including children’s playgrounds, hiking trails, picnic areas, a boat ramp, a swimming area and a scenic overlook.
The cost for admission at Shoshone Falls Park is $5 per car, now through September.
Idaho Power’s Shoshone Falls Power Plant has a capacity of 14,729 kilowatts — enough to power more than 11,000 homes. The original plant was built in 1907 and was the first power plant in the Magic Valley.
Idaho Power does not control the timing or the amount of federal water releases, according to its press release. The company provides a minimum scenic flow of 300 cfs over the falls during the summer as long as flows from upstream reach that level, the press release said.