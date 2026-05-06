Peak view of Idaho’s Shoshone Falls as flows increase

On Tuesday, about 400 cubic feet per second, or cfs, of water was flowing over the falls, according to an Idaho Power press release, and that volume will increase to about 3,700 cfs by Thursday afternoon.

The additional flow comes from water released each spring by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation from reservoirs on the Upper Snake River to help young salmon and steelhead migrate downstream through the lower Snake and Columbia rivers to the Pacific Ocean, according to Idaho Power.

The additional water is expected to be released at Milner Dam east of Twin Falls on Wednesday and will increase over the next few days to the target flow rate, the press release said.

At 212 feet, the falls are higher than Niagara Falls, and the site offers a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities, including children’s playgrounds, hiking trails, picnic areas, a boat ramp, a swimming area and a scenic overlook.

The cost for admission at Shoshone Falls Park is $5 per car, now through September.