Showdown welcomes snow as ski season approaches

NEIHART (KPAX) - The team at Showdown Montana near Neihart woke up to a beautiful sight this week — a layer of snow.

Although it was mostly gone within a few hours, it got the team excited about the upcoming ski season.

"It's so nice. It just gets everyone in the mood, gets us excited. We've been working all summer. It's been hot and dry up here. Then it finally snows and it just kind of starts to feel real," Showdown marketing director George Gold said. "And it's just a few months away."

The ski area is also hiring — cashiers, kitchen employees, lift operators, and more.

The scheduled opening date for the season is Dec. 9, but that could change, depending on the weather.

"We did a huge logging project this summer. They did about 50 acres on the mountain and really expanded the tree skiing available and of course, improved forest health," said Showdown engagement director Rickey Nash. "So that's something to look forward to. There's going to be definitely some new tree skiing options out there and expanded terrain."