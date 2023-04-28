Signs of spring: Clark Fork River Market returning to Missoula

(KPAX) A popular outdoor Missoula market is just about ready to open for the season and will feature a new vendor.

The Clark Fork River Market, which is located in downtown Missoula, will open for the season on Saturday, May 6, 2023. This year, Mission Valley Shrimp Farm of Charlo will now offer fresh, sustainably raised shrimp at the market.

"We're thrilled to welcome Mission Valley Shrimp Farm to our community of vendors," said Market Manager Kaylee Nassiri. "Their commitment to sustainable farming practices and high-quality, locally sourced shrimp aligns perfectly with our values here at the Clark Fork River Market."

Founded in 2019 by Lake County native Jim Vaughan, Mission Valley Shrimp Farm uses a closed-loop aquaculture system to raise saltwater Pacific white shrimp.

"We're excited to bring our shrimp to the Clark Fork River Market and share our passion for sustainable aquaculture with the community," Vaughan said. "Along with care and attention to detail, our shrimp are raised in a unique way that has very low impact on the environment. Customers will taste the difference. The shrimp are sweeter and have more texture in a bite."

The Clark Fork River Market will also feature a variety of local vendors offering fresh produce, artisanal goods, and prepared foods. The market will run every Saturday between May 6 and Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot adjacent to A Carousel for Missoula.

Organizers note that the market is currently taking applications for vendors and musicians. Additional information can be found at https://www.clarkforkmarket.com/.