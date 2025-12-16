‘Snow drought’ observed across the West as winter temps climb

Patrick Lohmann

(Source NM) Even though precipitation across the West to date is average or close to it, high temperatures across the region have turned snow into rain, leading federal meteorologists in a Thursday announcement to declare a “snow drought.”

As of Dec. 7, snow covered about 90,000 square miles across the West, the smallest area covered on that date since at least 2001, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Nearly every region in the West experienced record or near-record November warm temperatures, according to the NOAA.

While meteorologists determined the most “snow drought” runs across mountain ranges in California, Oregon and Washington, New Mexico’s snow cover measures one quarter of the median level usually observed on Dec. 10, according to data from the National Snow and Ice Center at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

The center’s map shows snow mostly along the state’s border with Colorado on Wednesday, as well as some in the Sandia Mountains near Albuquerque and a little sprinkled across the Gila National Forest.

New Mexico’s roughly 1,400 square miles of snow cover detected Dec. 10 marks the lowest on that date since 2018, according to the center, when just about 80 square miles across the state had visible snow.

The highest Dec.10 total over the last 25 years was observed in 2010, when snow blanketed more than 25,000 square miles. That’s the same year that the state saw the most area covered in the center’s history: 56,000 square miles covered on Jan. 31 of that year.

The NOAA announcement noted that New Mexico’s low snow cover also reflects its relatively dry water year overall, particularly compared with next-door Arizona, which experienced its 9th-wettest autumn on record.

Across most of New Mexico, the snow-water equivalent, which measures the amount of water in snowpack, ran 75% of normal, except in southwest New Mexico, where it’s only 20%.

The Thursday drought update from the NOAA noted that even though the region is currently experiencing “snow drought,” conditions could change quickly.

“Winter just began,” the NOAA said in its announcement. “And snowpack can change dramatically with a single storm this early in the season.”

New Mexico’s peak snow cover typically occurs Dec. 31, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center’s analysis, when satellites can usually detect about 20,000 square miles of New Mexico mountains covered in white.