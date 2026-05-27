Songwriter Josh Ritter to headline Idaho America250 celebration

Clark Corbin

(Idaho Capital Sun) Josh Ritter, a professional songwriter and graduate of Moscow High School, will headline the America250 in Idaho celebration in Boise on July 4, event organizers announced Tuesday at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise.

Members of the America250 in Idaho Advisory Council unveiled the details about the patriotic celebrations they have been planning and promoting in Boise – and across the state – to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

For the July 4 America250 in Idaho Capitol Celebration at Cecil D. Andrus Park in downtown Boise, planned events include a veterans breakfast, downtown parade, military fly over, a performance by the Army Band, food trucks and concerts by Idaho musicians.

In addition to Ritter, artists scheduled to perform include the Afrosonics, Jeff Crosby and Chad Marvin, officials said.

“We finally have a run of show and (confirmation of) who will be performing,” Jesse Barcroft, the chief of staff for the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office, told the advisory council. “I’m really excited about it; I think that Idahoans are going to be really excited about it. It’s a really cool lineup.”

In addition to planning and promoting the celebration in Boise, members of the advisory council have also approved grants of up to $2,500 each to help local America250 celebrations in communities across the state.

Organizers initially awarded grants to 29 different Idaho arts and nonprofit organizations, but changed gears by cancelling those grants in March 2025 to focus narrowly on patriotic celebrations of America’s founding and 250th birthday, the Idaho Capital Sun previously reported.

So far, members of the advisory council reported that they have spent $474,425.51 and have $54,967.53 in available funding on the bottom line.

For more information about America250 in Idaho celebrations in communities across the state, visit america250.idaho.gov.