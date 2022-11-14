Citing a staffing shortage, Missoula’s Red Robin closes ‘until further notice’

(KPAX) The Red Robin restaurant at the Southgate Mall in Missoula has closed its doors until further notice.

A social media post states, the restaurant — known for its hamburgers — will be closed "temporarily due to severe staff shortages."

The post states the restaurant will reopen once enough cooks and serves can be hired and trained.

The company that owns Red Robin also owns Jakers on Brooks Street.

MTN News reached out for a comment from the Southgate Mall, Red Robin, Jakers and employees but have not received any further information.

Red Robin was among the first restaurants to welcome customers in March 2020 as Missoula began a phased reopening. At the time, billboards along Brooks Street that once read "Closed" and "Stay Safe Missoula" changed to "We'll see you inside" and Open for dine-in service."