Colorado baristas sue Starbucks over dress-code costs

Amanda Pampuro

DENVER (CN) — Colorado baristas filed a class action against Starbucks on Wednesday, claiming the company imposed new dress restrictions while refusing to reimburse workers for money spent on company-approved attire in violation of state wage laws.

“Starbucks’ policy thus shifts the cost of doing business onto the backs of its workers and violates Colorado law in the process,” the workers claim in the lawsuit.

The suit is led by supervisor Shay Mannik, who reported spending $110.63 to purchase dress code-compliant clothing, along with three baristas whose shifts span the Front Range cities of Denver, Loveland, Longmont and Lafayette. Their wages ranged from $16.07 an hour to $24.13.

“It’s unfair that a billion-dollar company puts this burden on workers already struggling with unpredictable hours and understaffed stores,” Mannik said in a statement. “That’s why I’m standing up for myself and my coworkers so we can all be reimbursed and treated fairly.”

Minimum wage is $14.91 an hour statewide and $18.81 in Denver.

Factoring in the cost to purchase new clothes drove some lower-wage earners’ pay below the state minimum, according to the plaintiffs in the complaint.

“As a consequence of these policies, Starbucks required baristas and shift supervisors to purchase special apparel in Starbucks-approved colors and styles if they did not already own compliant clothing,” the plaintiffs wrote in the complaint. “Colorado law requires employers to ‘pay the cost of purchase’ of any ‘special apparel’ workers are required to wear as a condition of employment.”

According to the plaintiffs, Starbucks offered to provide employees with two company-branded T-shirts each, but the apparel did not arrive until June or July, leaving workers uncovered for more than a month. Two of the plaintiffs also said the shirts were so uncomfortable they chose to purchase their own.

The dress code change aimed to “deliver a more consistent experience," the plaintiffs said in the complaint.

The proposed class includes anyone who worked at Starbucks in Colorado since April who spent their own money to comply with the dress code and haven’t been reimbursed. The plaintiffs estimate that spans around 5,000 workers.

The narrow range of clothing options now includes a solid black shirt — crewneck, collared or button up — and black, khaki or dark blue bottoms, with denim only allowed if dark blue or black.

The plaintiffs’ legal team includes Joseph Goldhammer of Rosenblatt Gosch in Denver.

Starbucks’ press office did not immediately respond to Courthouse News’ request for comment.

The case has been assigned to Second Judicial District Court Judge Jon Olafson.