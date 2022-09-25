State economists warn of inflation impact on Colorado budget

Sara Wilson

(Colorado Newsline) Economic growth in Colorado has slowed in 2022 following a quick recovery from the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with inflation and rising interest rates contributing to the deceleration, according to economic forecasts presented to the state Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee on Thursday.

The risk of a recession has “escalated considerably” because of monetary policy decided by the Federal Reserve and global events like the war in Ukraine, the forecast prepared by the Legislative Council Staff says.

“This forecast anticipates continued, yet slowing, expansion, but the path forward has narrowed. With a worsening economic outlook around the world, the possibility of a national downturn looms,” the forecast reads.

That downturn could affect the General Assembly’s spending power on new initiatives as it prepares to come back in session in January.

There are also indicators of a healthy economy, however, such as the state’s unemployment rate at 3.4% in August and a historic level of job openings that exceed pre-pandemic numbers. Even though the unemployment rate ticked up slightly, the governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting’s forecast said it was because of an increase in labor force participation that outpaced job creation, rather than job losses.

Those unemployment and job creation stats were what lawmakers chose to focus on in their official messaging.

“Colorado’s economy continues to grow and outpace the nation with high numbers of job openings, despite the pressures from global inflation and rising federal reserve interest rates that have increased costs for families,” Joint Budget Committee Chair state Rep. Julie McCluskie, a Democrat from Dillion, said in a statement.

“The general fund forecast remains very solid with high levels of reserves that will protect the state from downside risks to the forecast,” she said.