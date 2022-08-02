Official confirms multiple structures lost to Elmo Fire

ELMO (KPAX) - Officials have confirmed that several structures have been lost to the Elmo Fire burning in Lake County.

Northern Rockies Team 7 Public Information Officer Sara Rouse said Tuesday morning that, at this point, it's not clear how many structures have been lost.

Crews are assessing the damage and Rouse said it's not yet clear what types of structures have been lost or where they were located.

Winds on Monday pushed the Elmo Fire to the northeast where it reached Black Lake, Red Lake and surrounding areas.

The Elmo Fire has grown to 16,226 acres since breaking out on Friday evening.