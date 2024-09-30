Surgical Tech program at Missoula College ranks Top 10

(UM News) Students studying surgical technology at the University of Montana’s Missoula College are enrolled in a top 10 program, according to a nationwide ranking.

The recognition comes from nurse.org, a health care career outlet. Jill Davis, the program’s faculty director, said the ranking underscores Missoula College’s commitment to academic excellence, comprehensive clinical training and the success of students.

“Our program is designed to provide students with hands-on experience and in-depth knowledge that prepares them for the demands of a surgical technologist's role,” Davis said. “This ranking is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our students and faculty alike.”

The ranking is based on national certification exam pass rates, graduate employment rates and student satisfaction. Missoula College’s program excelled in these areas, reflecting the dedication of both the faculty and the students to maintaining high standards in health care education.

“This national ranking highlights the exceptional quality of education we provide at Missoula College,” said Tom Gallagher, dean of Missoula College. “Our Surgical Technology program is an example of how we are preparing students to meet the growing needs of the health care industry with skill and professionalism.”

The program offers an accelerated format to more urgently address the need for more surgical technologists in Montana health care facilities.

“We had 10 students enroll in the program, and all have gained immediate employment across our region,” said Katie Geiger, program clinical director. “Students are responding positively to the program’s work-based learning environment. Employers have been extremely supportive, and health care facilities are currently paying students as interns.”

The Surgical Technology program at Missoula College is a two-year program, and the application deadline for new enrollees is Oct. 1.

Missoula College is the two-year affiliate of UM. In addition to surgical technicians, Missoula College has seven other pathways to a health career.