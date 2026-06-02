Talk show host Flint to win GOP nomination for Congress

(KPAX) Former talk show radio host Aaron Flint is projected to win the Republican primary for the U.S. House seat for Montana's 1st Congressional District, according to The Associated Press.

The early projections show Flint beating Christi Jacobsen, Al Olszewski, and Ray Curtis. Click here for the latest results.

Flint will face the winner of the Democratic primary, which is a four-way race between Ryan Busse, Russ Cleveland, Sam Forstag, and Matt Rains; and Libertarian candidate Nick Sheedy. The general election is on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Flint, an Army veteran, is a first-time candidate, but not new to Montana politics. He has been hosting statewide radio talk shows since 2009 – though he is on a leave of absence from his show Montana Talks while he campaigns. After years of working from Billings, he and his family moved to Kalispell last year, where he set up a makeshift studio in his home.

Flint has emphasized “making the Montana dream affordable again,” saying that means reducing regulatory burdens on building homes, encouraging trades education and boosting the U.S. timber industry. He’s praised the Trump administration for initiatives like exempting Social Security from taxes and taking action against Russian palladium imports to boost American mining.

“We hear a lot of virtue signaling from the Democrat candidates in this race: The Democrat candidates love tariffs when other countries were tariffing us, but then they pretend to not like tariffs when we tariff in retaliation,” he said.