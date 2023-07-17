Texas Roadhouse, Hobby Lobby looking to open soon in Missoula

(KPAX) The famous Texas Roadhouse rolls and a popular home good store Hobby Lobby will be opening at Southgate Mall.

Both are currently under construction in Missoula.

According to mall manager Tim Winger, Texas Roadhouse will open sometime in October while Hobby Lobby is expected to open sometime after the first of the year.

Hobby Lobby will be located in the former Lucky Market spot, while Texas Roadhouse moved in where the former Herbergers men's store was located.

Specific opening dates will be released later.