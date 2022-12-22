The dean of the Idaho press corps signs off

Clark Corbin

(Idaho Capital Sun) Betsy Russell, the longtime president of the Idaho Press Club and a dogged and influential political journalist who covered seven Idaho governors, is retiring Jan. 1.

Russell started her reporting career early, joining her high school paper and covering her own graduation.

She earned a political science degree from the University of California-Berkeley and a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.

“Journalism became my career for really idealistic reasons because I believed really strongly, and I still believe, that we cannot have representative democracy and live in a free country unless the people know what their government is doing so they can freely engage in self government,” Russell told the Idaho Capital Sun.