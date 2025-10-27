Governor highlights trade interests in visits to Korea, Japan

(Daily Montanan) Gov. Greg Gianforte promoted Montana products and the Treasure State’s partnerships with South Korea and Japan on a trade mission this week.

On the trip, Gianforte, a Republican, touted, wheat, beef, coal and technology — and opportunities for future growth in trade — to business leaders, such as Chairman Jin-Sik Yoon of the Korea International Trade Association, one of Korea’s top five private economic organizations representing more than 70,000 companies.

In 2024, Korea was Montana’s second largest trading partner, with $335 million in exports, according to a series of news release from the Governor’s Office about the trip.

“Montana is open for business, and we are eager to partner with Korea’s most innovative companies,” Gianforte said in a statement. “From agriculture to advanced technology, Montana offers the talent, resources, and business climate needed to grow and succeed in the global market.”

In Korea, Gianforte highlighted an existing partnership with a couple of companies, UP Chemical and Advanced Material Solutions, and their recent investment in a manufacturing facility in Stevensville, the news release said.

It said SemiLink Materials recently established a facility in the Bitterroot and serves as a worldwide supplier of specialty gases for the semiconductor industry.

Industrial machinery exports, largely for semiconductor applications, were Montana’s largest export to Korea in 2024, accounting for $103 million in sales, and wheat is the state’s most consistent export to both Japan and Korea, at $38 million last year, according to a news release.

In Japan, Gianforte promoted wheat, beef and technology, and he outlined opportunities for collaboration in photonics, quantum, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing and clean energy, according to a news release. He also invited the Japan External Trade Organization to lead a delegation to Montana.

Gianforte highlighted Montana’s “strong business climate” and interest in encouraging innovation and more trade, a news release said.

He touted Montana’s work in bioscience and growth in academic research including in photonics.

“Globally, the photonics industry is estimated to be worth $1.75 trillion and is an enabling technology that contributes more than $16 trillion to global GDP,” a news release said. “Montana has one of the highest per capita concentrations of companies in the United States specializing in optics, photonics, and quantum technology and a strong history of working with Japan and Korea with some business partnerships having been established for over 30 years.”

In a statement, he said Montana and Japan share a deep history rooted in “respect, innovation and opportunity.”

“We’re building on that foundation by expanding our collaboration in technology, energy, and agriculture to create more good-paying jobs and investment in Montana and Japanese communities.”

He also met with representatives in the beef industry to highlight Montana as one of the top ten beef-producing states in the U.S. and the more than $41 million in beef exports sent to Japan last year.

The governor touted Montana coal and energy as well. A news release said roughly half of the 26 million metric tons of coal mined in Montana each year are exported to Asian markets through Canada.

“Montana has long been a global leader in providing dependable energy,” Gianforte said. “We’re committed to ensuring a stable supply of coal and to growing the partnerships that power communities here in Japan and back home in Montana.”