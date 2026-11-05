Trans sports bans get voter approval in 4 states

Robbie Sequeira

(Stateline) Voters in four states — Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska and Washington — are on track to pass or have passed measures to restrict transgender athletes’ participation in sports, a key policy focus of the Trump administration.

Colorado, Nebraska and Washington’s measures were ballot initiatives, while Arizona reached the ballot by way of the legislature.

Although there were sweeping Democratic wins in Republican strongholds Tuesday, GOP-backed proposals are winning over voters in various parts of the country.

Arizona’s initiative, which was garnering approximately 59% support late Wednesday, expands existing restrictions on transgender athletes to include private athletic associations and prohibits schools and athletic organizations from allowing individuals to use bathrooms, locker rooms and other private spaces designated for a sex different from the one recorded on their original birth certificate.

Colorado’s Proposition 134 was passing with 52% of the vote. The measure would require school athletic teams from elementary school through college to be designated for male, female or coeducational participation and require students to compete according to their biological sex. Nebraska’s measure is an amendment to the state constitution, which now prohibits students of the male sex from participating on teams designated for girls’ and women’s teams.

Washington’s initiative will prohibit transgender girls from competing in girls’ K-12 sports and require healthcare documentation verifying sex eligibility for students seeking to participate on female teams. The state interscholastic athletics association reported knowing of only about 10 transgender athletes participating statewide each year.

According to Ballotpedia, 29 states had laws, regulations or interscholastic rules limiting or banning participation on female school sports teams to students of the female sex.