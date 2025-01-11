Trash and loathing in Las Vegas

Jacob Walters

LAS VEGAS (CN) — For more than a decade, Lou Pavelchik has done honest work helping Las Vegans dispose of oversized trash through his company Junkman.

Recently, he's found himself competing with fly-by-night operators. They charge bargain-bin rates, then dump their loads in the desert.

"Twenty to 30 years ago, you wouldn't have seen this," Pavelchik said, reflecting on a recent time he’d seen a van dump furniture in the desert. "Society has gotten complacent and doesn't care."

It’s a growing problem in Las Vegas and across the country due to the rising costs of legally disposing waste. Around 1.5 million tons of trash are illegally dumped in the United States each year, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Cities like San Francisco and Seattle now spend millions every year cleaning it up.

Last year, North Las Vegas handled 140 cases of illegal dumping. The Southern Nevada Health District deals with around 1,500 complaints per year — but only around 1 or 2% of cases are reported, said Andy Chaney, an official with the agency. These noxious piles disrupt wildlife, contaminate water and drive down property values.

"The motive is making money," Chaney said. Talk about a stinky situation.

By night, trucks loaded with junk drive through the Las Vegas Valley. They illegally dump their loads, then flee the scene of the crime.

By morning, all that trash stands out like sore thumbs against an otherwise picturesque landscape. Drive around the Las Vegas area and one might see a whole range of abandoned oversized items, from couches and beds to even boats.

All this illegal dumping also harms legitimate waste-disposal companies like Pavelchik’s, which can’t just dump their trash in the desert. In an interview, Pavelchik cautioned people to look out for too-good-to-be-true prices, which he said could be a sign of illegal dumping.

Still, the appeal of a deal can be hard for consumers to overcome. "People don't want to pay $90 to get a refrigerator junked," Pavelchik said. "They'll go to Craigslist for a $50 service."

Cheaper prices isn't the only problem legitimate dumping companies face. John LaBarge, owner of JP's Junk Removal, points the finger at the grimy businesses that sometimes gravitate to the industry

"Ninety percent of junk removal companies are out of business in the first three years," LaBarge said. "These companies don't know how to properly dispose of materials and they don't know the costs that come with it."

The consequences for illegal dumping in Nevada start at a misdemeanor and can lead to up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine. Consumers can also get in trouble for doing business with unlicensed companies.

These unlicensed companies dump their waste on public and private property. “People will cut fences and don't care about signs," Pavelchik said. "Clark County has its hands full with illegal dumping."

In interviews, those in the business highlighted different parts of the illegal dump problem. LaBarge mentioned homeless encampments. Pavelchik complained of contractors dumping excess asphalt.

Still, many would like to see stricter enforcement on trash rules. "We need a task force to come in for six months to wipe out illegal businesses dumping,” said Lenny Bernstein, who owns Vegas Born Junk Removal. LaBarge agrees with the need for tougher consequences.

“Clark County should go after companies that aren't licensed," he said. "Fining them for running without a business license should be the start." Doing so won’t just help protect the deserts outside Las Vegas; it’s also good for business. Otherwise, Pavelchik said, "people will call us regarding prices and look for something cheaper."