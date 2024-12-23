Record run has Travis DeCuire nearing career wins mark at Montana

Kyle Hansen

(KPAX) Eleven years flies by in an instant.

In the span of a decade-plus, so much can occur and change.

But for the Montana men's basketball program, it's been a time frame of consistency under the watchful eye and tutelage of head coach Travis DeCuire.

"I think that's unique to University of Montana. When you look at administration, I have the same boss as I had my first day at work," DeCuire told MTN Sports. "We've had some changes with presidents over a period of time, and all have been all in on men's basketball in terms of support and allow me to do the things the way that I think are best for this program to be successful on and off the court."

College athletics are an ever-changing world, especially these days.

DeCuire hitting a 10-year anniversary last year since his hiring in 2014 was a rarity in the college world, and entering year 11 this season, it's a similar vision for DeCuire and the Grizzlies.

"We asked the team a question that everyone kind of had to work on the answer, 'Does success breed success?'" DeCuire said. "And throughout the project and the conversation, we came to the conclusion that, no, success breeds complacency. And that was what I've always been afraid of, is complacency."

The newest season isn't just about DeCuire's longevity, but one of the program's most hallowed milestones may fall with his name replacing it as he nears George Dahlberg's all-time record of 221 coaching victories.

It's a record that has stood in time since 1955. But currently sitting at 208 career wins and UM at 7-6 overall this season at the conclusion of non-conference play, should the Grizzlies put together another 20-win season, DeCuire would tie, and eventually, surpass it.

Montana's home arena bears Dahlberg's name, and while he achieved the record it in 16 years, DeCuire is on pace to shatter it in 11.

"It's been a great run," DeCuire said. "I don't know, I've never been anywhere else for 11 years, other than just home in Seattle, Washington, growing up, right? And so this has been the longest stretch of my life doing one thing, and I think that speaks to what it's meant to me, and what it's been is for me to ride it out as long as I have and make the most of it."

Along for the ride every step of the way has been associate head coach Chris Cobb, who has been with DeCuire all 11 years and has seen the highs and lows of it all.

"Travis has always been fully committed to everybody in the program growing and trying to chase their dreams," Cobb said. "He got into this as a counselor, a teacher and a coach when he was young. And I think he got into it for the right purposes.

"I don't think it was ever to be in a hall of fame or be anywhere. I think he got into it for the right intentions. I've always appreciated him in terms of the growth that he's allowed me to have as a young coach."

"He deserves as much credit as I do," DeCuire said of Cobb. "Every staff has assistant coaches that impact it in their own special ways, and some stay longer than others, which allows them to impact it more. And he was here for the building blocks."

Montana head coach Travis DeCuire celebrates after the Grizzlies won the 2018 Big Sky Conference tournament in Reno, Nevada.

Assistant coaches Jay Flores and Anderson Clarke have also been on staff for nine and seven years, respectively.

As a unit, their impact on the players can extend to all facets as they build them to be more than just college basketball players.

"Just having conversations, whether that's on the court or off the court, if we're going through some adversity or something, maybe he'll call us into his office or something, or to us having a conversation in the locker room," fifth-year guard Brandon Whitney said. "I would say that's the way that we get through (those) kind of tough times."

"I think a big part of coaching and what we do here, is that those young men that we coach see us as husbands and as fathers in healthy relationships and how we are growing families and how we do those things, and that they're a part of our program in that way," Cobb added. "And so I appreciate and value the fact that Travis allows that, and I think gives our young men that opportunity to see that."

Many moments over the years stand out, from back-to-back Big Sky Conference tournament championships in 2018 and 2019 to winning game No. 200 last year to regular-season titles and more.

"I think that those are great moments that all the hard work you pour in, and you put so much into it, and then all of a sudden it's like, OK, we're able to crack through and get it done," Cobb said. "So obviously, the wins and different things. But I think ultimately it's just the day-to-day of trying to climb the mountain and get there."

For DeCuire, celebrating Griz legend Delvon Anderson in 2017 was also a key moment. For an alum of Montana like DeCuire, honoring legends of the past is a priority when recognizing the program's rich history and tradition.

"It's my biggest motivation is recalling the legends that I've played with, recalling the legends that I follow, whether that's players, whether that's coaches, and there's always these stories we share," DeCuire said. "And someone pops into town that played here or coached here, and and they tell stories. Those are the things that motivate me. Those are the things that I enjoyed the most about being where I'm at."

So as the wins pile up, history nears. DeCuire has evolved as a coach over the years to keep that same fire in pursuit of getting the Grizzlies back atop the Big Sky and finding more success in 2025.

"I've had really good players, supportive administration to be able to do things my way and execute my own individual vision for this program, for this team, that may be a little different than the people before me," DeCuire said. "It's been a fun journey that's been almost impossible to ever think about walking away from."