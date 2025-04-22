Oregon tribe defends fishing rights against utility company

Monique Merrill

PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) — As an Oregon tribe defended its right to access one of the nation’s largest waterfalls in federal court Monday, the sound of tribal members drumming and chanting in the plaza across the street filled the air.

Portland General Electric (PGE) argues that the state made a mistake when it allowed the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community to build a fishing platform on a rocky outcrop at the base of Willamette Falls. Grand Ronde argues that the utility company is hiding its true intentions.

“This case is not about the legitimate maintenance of hydroelectric operations,” Kimberly D’Aquila, attorney with Grand Ronde’s tribal attorney’s office, said.

Instead, the tribe asserts, it’s about the private utility company using the authority granted to it under the Federal Power Act to pursue goals that go “well beyond” the statutory intent.

Willamette Falls, a 42-foot high horseshoe-shaped waterfall between West Linn and Oregon City just south of Portland, has been the site of a hydroelectric generation facility, the Sullivan Plant, operated by PGE for over 100 years. For time immemorial, the Grand Ronde and other tribes in the region have fished at the falls.

In August 2018, the Oregon Department of State Lands issued a registration allowing the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde Community of Oregon to access the area just beneath the falls and place a temporary fishing platform on the property.

“The physical reality is it’s right in the middle of Willamette Falls outflow,” argued Erick Haynie, an attorney with Perkins Coie representing the power company.

Willamette Falls is the largest waterfall by volume in the country, and the utility company says that comes with hazards.

“It is a restricted area with all kinds of danger and warning signs asking the general public to keep out and stay away,” Haynie said.

Before landing in court, PGE argued that it made an effort to settle the issue, first appealing the state’s authorization of the registration, saying that the Department of State Lands improperly issued the platform registration. The parties spent two years attempting to mediate the issue, but were unsuccessful.

In 2021, the power company filed an application with the Commission requesting its approval to grant a Perpetual Cultural Practices Easement to allow federally recognized tribes to access the area for ceremonial fishing. The request was rejected, because the Department of State Lands asserted ownership of the land, spurring the power company to seek condemnation of the area in contention.

The power company filed the lawsuit in 2022, after the Department of State Lands rejected the power company’s offer to purchase the land for $150,000. The tribe intervened as a defendant, defending the state’s decision and accusing the utility company of arbitrarily and capriciously pursuing condemnation.

According to PGE, the state’s issuance of the registration challenges the power company’s control. It brought the suit to prove before the court that the lands at issue, around five acres of property along the Willamette River, are required for it to meet its obligations under its license from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which oversees energy projects and renewed the company’s Willamette Falls project license in 2005.

The state, in responding to the energy company’s motion for summary judgment last year, maintained that it had ownership of the property, but acknowledged that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission grants additional authority to power companies when assuming land is in the public interest.

In January, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon declined to grant either party summary judgment, finding too many issues of fact remained.

During day one of the expected four-day trial, the power company asserted that the fishing platform falls within the administrative boundary delineated by its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license and called employees to testify about safety concerns and cultural preservation of the area.

Meanwhile, tribal members gathered with drums and signs deriding the power company in the plaza across the street. Kathleen George, tribal councilmember, cast aspersions on what kind of precedent it would set if PGE came out victorious in the lawsuit.

“If a private company is allowed to condemn public assets without any need for their operations, it sets a very troubling public policy. Where else will this occur?” George said. “Do Oregonians need to worry about companies being allowed to condemn access to our Oregon rivers without demonstrating any operational need?”

Grand Ronde isn’t the only tribe with ties to Willamette Falls, and several other tribes have backed the power company in the lawsuit. In a joint statement, the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation, the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians acknowledged the complexities of energy development, but lauded PGE for choosing “a path of collaboration and respect to the rights of all tribes to continue their traditional uses of the Falls.”

The four tribes supporting the power company wrote that Willamette Falls is witnessing reconciliation and that the company has been working in good faith to engage with tribal communities and balance interests. While Grand Ronde disagrees, George underscored the benefit all tribes would receive from continuing to restore the relationship between tribes and the Falls without involving the power company.

“What's at stake in this trial is whether or not Willamette Falls, this amazing natural resource jewel that is part of the cultural heritage of Grand Ronde people, but all Oregonians, whether it will be taken out of the public trust and put into private property status to be owned by PGE,” George said.

The trial is expected to last until Thursday.