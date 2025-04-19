Tribes announces plans for casino near Boise

Mia Maldonado

(Idaho Capital Sun) The Shoshone-Paiute Tribes are developing their first resort and casino along Interstate 84 halfway between Boise and Mountain Home.

For decades, the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes were the only tribe in Idaho without revenue. But the proposed resort and casino is estimated to generate tens of millions of dollars annually for Idaho’s economy and create thousands of regional jobs. The Shoshone-Paiute Tribes also plan to share 5% of their net gaming revenues to support local schools and education programs.

Shoshone-Paiute Chairman Brian Mason said in a press release he dreams of a future where tribal members have the resources, education, health care and employment opportunities they need to sustain their families and preserve their culture.

“Today, we have no meaningful economic opportunities and our community is facing some heavy challenges because of it,” Mason said. “We want to solve our own problems and provide for our people. Tribal gaming will allow us to make these dreams into a reality.”

Shoshone-Paiute Tribes partner with Coeur d’Alene Tribe

The tribes are partnering with the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, who has successfully run gaming operations in North Idaho for more than 30 years.

The Coeur d’Alene Tribe is providing a large upfront investment to help with the permitting and development process, and once it is built, the Tribe will enter into a management contract with the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes to help sustain the casino.

Coeur d’Alene Chairman Chief Allan said the tribe is honored to help its “brothers and sisters” secure the same benefits they have experienced from gaming.

“When I was growing up, many tribal members lived in poverty and could not find jobs,” Allan said in the press release. “Today, we have a state-of-the-art medical center, ample employment for tribal members and can financially support every tribal member who wants to earn a college degree. None of this would be possible without tribal gaming.”

Tribal gaming already contributes more than $1.4 billion of annual economic activity to the state, over $47 million in annual tax revenue and it sustains 12,500 Idaho jobs, according to a press release from the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes.

Tribe chairman says casino will provide resources to strengthen community

The Duck Valley Indian Reservation spans about 450 square miles in the southwest corner of Idaho, half split into parts of Nevada.

The tribes, according to the press release, face high rates of suicide and unemployment, and given its isolated location in the high desert, the Shoshone-Paiute community struggles to provide emergency services to its members.

Medical emergencies require lifesaving air transportation to Boise, which takes at least 45 minutes. A typical 911 call can take two hours to be answered because there are no tribal law enforcement officers exclusively dedicated to serving Duck Valley. Education funding is another major issue, and the school cannot attract enough certified teachers because of limited housing and other resources in the area, according to the press release

“The challenges we face daily are not insurmountable. We simply need resources to invest in long-term solutions for our people,” Mason said. “Gaming will give us the tools we need to strengthen our community, grow our infrastructure and provide more opportunities to our youth for generations to come.”

The planned location is where the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes used to live, hunt and care for the natural resources. The planned casino will include gaming machines, luxury hotel rooms, a spa, entertainment center and fine dining options.

To build this project on tribal land outside of the reservation, the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes will follow the established process set out by the U.S. Department of the Interior and plan to submit their initial application later this year.