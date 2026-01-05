Keila Szpaller

(Daily Montanan) Members of Montana’s Congressional delegation quickly praised President Donald Trump and the military for the capture Saturday of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, characterized by the administration as head of a drug cartel.

U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, one of three military veterans who are members of the all-Republican delegation, said on social media that Trump acted within his powers to take “decisive military action” against an illegitimate “narco-terrorist dictator.”

“America should not be viewed as conquerer, but rather as a liberator of freedom for the (Venezuelan) people,” Zinke said in a social media post. “With the help of the United States, I am confident they will now be able to use their resources to build a better and more prosperous future.”

Trump announced on Saturday the United States would “run the country” until “a proper transition can take place.”

Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, also was captured, and they both will face a U.S. indictment on narco-terrorism and conspiracy charges levied in 2020, States Newsroom’s Washington, D.C., bureau reported.

Many elected Democrats condemned the strike and said it superseded Congress’ authority to declare war, but in posts on social media, Montana’s delegation defended the action.

“Maduro was an illegitimate dictator and narco-terror kingpin with American blood on his hands,” said U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy, who, like Zinke, also served as a U.S. Navy SEAL. “The American people and the Western hemisphere are safer as a result of this operation. Thank you to our brave military and @potus.”

U.S. Air Force veteran and Rep. Troy Downing said the action shows the United States will protect its people.

“Venezuela is a fake narco-state and Nicolas Maduro was a complicit narco operator, both of which posed a direct threat to the health and safety of the American people,” Downing said. “This morning’s targeted operation put the world on notice that the United States will respond with force to criminals and adversaries threatening the safety and welfare of Americans. Peace through strength is the mission.”

States Newsroom’s D.C. bureau said the U.S. and many other countries determined Maduro’s reelection in 2024 was illegitimate.

Trump also has said the operation related to securing oil.

U.S. Sen Steve Daines, the most senior member of the Montana delegation, praised the effort.

“I commend @POTUS and our brave military and law enforcement for helping bring indicted narco-terrorist Maduro to justice today,” Daines said in a post Saturday. “The world is safer thanks to peace through strength.”