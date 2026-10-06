Trump to stump in Montana

Micah Drew

(Daily Montanan) U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to make a stop in Montana as part of a 10-state tour through competitive states and districts in the final month before November’s election.

Politico reported on Friday that the president would pass through the Treasure State as well as Pennsylvania — states with competitive U.S. House races — and eight states with tight U.S. Senate races.

It is unknown what city Trump will visit, but it will likely be in the western district, the state’s most competitive federal election.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation about Trump’s travel plans.

Trump immediately endorsed Republican Aaron Flint to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke when Flint, a veteran and radio host, announced his campaign this spring.

Flint’s campaign was not able to confirm dates or locations of the expected visit.

Recent polls have shown Flint in a close matchup against Democrat Sam Forstag, a union leader and smokejumper.

The visit comes as Trump’s approval ratings continue to decline, with just 35% approval among Americans.

When Trump visited the Treasure State in 2018, his approval rating was 50% or higher among Montanans, according to Gallup. A recent Montana Free Press-Rutgers Eagleton Poll put his approval at 42% in the state.

In 2024, Trump headlined a rally in Bozeman in support of now-U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy during his campaign to unseat Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, drawing around 8,000 people to Montana State University.

The president also visited Montana during the 2018 midterms to stump for Republican Matt Rosendale’s unsuccessful attempt to unseat Tester. He stopped in Great Falls, Billings, Missoula and Gallatin County.

A spokesperson for Forstag’s campaign told the Daily Montanan that Forstag would be “happy to take some time to sit down with [Trump] and share some stories about the pain this administration’s policies are causing people across this state — whether it’s the farmers and ranchers facing the cost of tariffs and $6 diesel or the folks being priced out of house, home and healthcare because of the policies my opponent cheered on.”