Trump picks J.D. Vance, MAGA firebrand, as running mate

Benjamin Weiss

MILWAUKEE (CN) — Ohio Senator J.D. Vance will join former President Donald Trump on the Republican ticket for November’s presidential election, he announced on social media Monday afternoon.

The former president made the announcement on Truth Social less than an hour before the Republican National Committee was expected to nominate his running made during their presidential convention.

Vance “will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for,” Trump wrote, “the American workers and farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota and far beyond.”

The Ohio Republican, elected to the Senate in 2022, beat out several others angling to join the former president on the ticket, including Florida Senator Marco Rubio and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.