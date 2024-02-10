Trump endorses Sheehy after Rosendale enters Senate race

Blair Miller

(Daily Montanan) Former President Donald Trump endorsed Tim Sheehy in Montana’s U.S. Senate Republican primary Friday afternoon just hours after Congressman Matt Rosendale announced he was running against the Bozeman businessman.

“I also respect Matt Rosendale, and was very happy to Endorse him in the past – and will Endorse him again in the future should he decide to change course and run for his Congressional Seat,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform. “But in this instance, Tim is the candidate who is currently best-positioned to DEFEAT Lazy Jon Tester, and Regain the Republican Majority in the United States Senate.”

Rosendale had announced his campaign about four hours beforehand, declaring his support of the former president as part of why he should be the Republican voters who align with Trump favor in the primary.

“I voted in support in support of President Trump’s agenda every single time,” Rosendale said, adding that he voted not to certify the electoral vote on Jan. 6, 2021, and went to Mar-a-Lago after Trump was indicted.

It’s a key endorsement for two candidates who have long sought favor and an endorsement from Trump, the leading candidate to be the Republican nominee for president. Sheehy also has the backing of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, led by Montana’s U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, and other top Montana Republicans.

Their support means more fundraising opportunities and outside spending on behalf of Sheehy, and the endorsement will be repeated for MAGA-minded voters as the Republican Party seeks to re-take the seat Tester has held since 2007 and gain hold of power in the Senate and White House.

Trump came to Montana four times during the 2018 campaign to support Rosendale in his efforts to block a third term for Tester, including a last-minute visit to Bozeman days before the election.

“The people of Montana stand with you and I proudly stand with you! Thank you, Mr. President. Let’s MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” Sheehy posted on X, formerly Twitter, Friday afternoon.

Rosendale, who has said in recent weeks he knew he would likely have to run with less money available than Sheehy, posted to say he was unfazed.

“I love President Trump. But he needs actual fighters in the U.S. Senate to enact his Agenda 47 – and that’s me and not Mitch McConnell’s hand pick, Tim Sheehy,” Rosendale said. “I’m going to win this primary, defeat Jon Tester in November and together we will Make America Great Again.”

Sheehy is expected to speak alongside Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Montana, who endorsed Sheehy last year, Friday evening at the Montana GOP Winter Kickoff event in Helena, while Rosendale is slated to speak Saturday morning.