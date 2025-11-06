Trump endorses Reps. Zinke, Downing for re-election

Micah Drew

(Daily Montanan) President Donald Trump released a slew of endorsement posts for 2026 Congressional candidates on his social media network Truth Social on Monday, a full year out from the election.

Trump’s endorsements included posts supporting Montana’s two Republican representatives, Ryan Zinke, who is serving his second term representing the state’s western district, and Troy Downing, who was first elected to represent the eastern district last November.

Zinke served as Secretary of the Interior for a stint during Trump’s first administration, and returned to politics in 2022 when Montana gained a second congressional seat following the census redistricting.

“Ryan continues to fight hard in Congress to Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Strengthen our Incredible Military/Veterans, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump wrote.

Downing is a former state auditor who won a crowded primary to replace former Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale, who did not run for re-election.

“Troy bravely served our Great Country in the U.S. Air Force as a Combat Veteran and, in Congress, he is fighting tirelessly to Support our Farmers and Ranchers, Champion American Energy DOMINANCE by helping to keep the price of Gasoline, Oil, and all forms of Energy VERY LOW (CHEAP!), Help Secure our now VERY Secure (Record Setting!) Southern Border, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Defend our always under siege Second Amendment, which has not been attacked, amended, or changed while I was President, and Restore PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH,” Trump wrote.

All endorsed candidates have Trump’s “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

Candidate filing for 2026 races in Montana opens on Jan. 8, 2026, and closes on March 31.

Trump endorsed candidates in dozens of states in a flurry of posts a year out from the 2026 congressional elections.