3 dead, 2 injured in Twin Falls In-N-Out shooting

James Dawson

(Idaho Capital Sun) Three people are dead and two are injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon at the Twin Falls In-N-Out, according to a city spokesperson.

Joshua Palmer, Twin Falls’ public information officer, confirmed those numbers, though he said in a text message officials “expect that number to be higher” as the investigation and response continues.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said in a late afternoon press conference that the suspected shooter is dead “nearby on the scene” and that he believes “the threat to the community is over.”

“We are working to try to ascertain his identity and the motivations behind [the shooting] and we’ll be able to figure that out in the next coming days,” Hicks said.

He shared few details, but called it “a very chaotic scene.”

Hicks urged anyone with information about the shooting to reach out to law enforcement.

“Anyone with information related to this incident who has not already spoken with law enforcement is asked to contact dispatch at 208-735-4357,” a Twin Falls PD press release said.

Several videos posted to social media appear to show a man wearing a black shirt and jeans carrying a large rifle.

One depicts him shooting the front windshield of a parked Tesla, while another shows the man carrying the rifle and walking through the In-N-Out drive-thru.

Twin Falls Police said in a Facebook post that roads in the area, including the Perrine Bridge linking the city with Interstate 84, were closed but have since reopened.

St. Luke’s Health System issued a “critical alert” urging the public to avoid its Magic Valley hospital unless there’s an emergency.

Boise State Public Radio will update this story as more details become available.

This story was first published by Boise State Public Radio on Aug. 1, 2026.