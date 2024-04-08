UM names new dean of College of Healt

(UM News Service) The University of Montana has hired Dr. Matthew G. Fete as the next dean of its growing College of Health. He will start June 17.

Fete brings experience and expertise to the role, serving most recently as a professor of pharmaceutical sciences at Chicago State University and dean of its College of Health Sciences and Pharmacy.

“I am extremely excited and honored by the opportunity to serve as the College of Health’s next dean,” Fete said. “I thoroughly enjoyed my visit to the University of Montana. The hospitality extended, the unified commitment to the mission and the University’s strong presence in Missoula heightened my enthusiasm for joining the community.”

Fete received his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and his Ph.D. in chemistry and biochemistry from the University of Colorado Boulder. He worked as a research scientist during his career, studying areas such as bacterial resistance, antipsychotic drugs and holographic storage.

Fete has held various leadership positions, including interim chair of the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and interim dean of the School of Pharmacy at Regis University in Colorado. He has been recognized for his dedication to teaching and mentoring, and his effort to include students in scholarly activities has resulted in numerous student-authored presentations and publications, culminating with three students earning recognition as prestigious Walmart Scholars by the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Fete to the University of Montana community,” UM Provost Adrea Lawrence said. “His proven leadership, scholarly achievements and commitment to student success make him an exceptional fit to lead the College of Health into its next chapter.”

In his new role, Fete will continue building upon the College of Health’s strong foundation, supporting Provost Lawrence’s vision for academic affairs and President Seth Bodnar’s call for the delivery of inclusive prosperity.

“My family and I are thrilled to be Grizzlies!” Fete said. “We are so grateful to have this opportunity to contribute – professionally and to the community – in a place where we can play hard in nature.”

Lawrence said, “Dr. Fete’s appointment signals an exciting new chapter for the College of Health at the University of Montana, as the institution continues its commitment to excellence in health education, research, and community engagement.”