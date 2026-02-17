(UM News Service) The University of Montana recently named Yoichiro Kanno, one of the nation’s leading fisheries scientists, as the newest endowed chair in its top-ranked Wildlife Biology Program.

Beginning in January 2026, Kanno joined the University as the inaugural Siebel-Lewis Endowed Chair in Fisheries Science. His arrival strengthens UM as a national leader in aquatic research, education and conservation at a time when science-based solutions are critical to maintaining the West’s fish populations, blue-ribbon waterways and communities that depend on them, the school said.

In Missoula, Kanno will continue his work on stream fish ecology and conservation, with emphasis on cold water ecosystems. The health of these river ecosystems is foundational to sustaining Montana’s world-class recreational fisheries and protecting native fish species.

“This is a big challenge for humanity, and I believe Montana is the right place to work on it because we still have so much to protect, and we have people who care deeply about protecting it,” Kanno said. “I’m especially interested in protecting native species like cutthroat and bull trout. My goal is to work with partners and provide science that helps inform the management of fisheries resources.”

UM’s Wildlife Biology Program is a nationally recognized, interdisciplinary effort shared by the W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation, the Division of Biological Sciences and the Montana Cooperative Wildlife Research Unit.

The Siebel-Lewis Endowed Chair in Fisheries Science was established in 2024, after more than 50 donors committed $5 million to establish an endowed fund at the UM Foundation, ensuring permanent support for hands-on education and research in sustainable fisheries management.

The creation of the chair elevates the Wildlife Biology Program’s mission of training leading fish biologists through classroom instruction and immersive fieldwork with real-world applications in fisheries conservation and management. Additionally, it expands UM’s commitment to unbiased, data-driven approaches to securing healthy waterways and sustaining recreational opportunities in Montana and beyond.

The work is expected to have profound environmental and economic impacts throughout the region, the school said.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to join the amazing faculty and students in wildlife biology at UM,” Kanno said. “The program is nationally and globally recognized for its work in wildlife and fisheries conservation. It’s a dream come true for me to hold an endowed position at a renowned program like UM’s.”

Kanno’s path to science, research and academia was unique: After earning a bachelor’s degree in international law from Meiji University in Tokyo, Japan, he spent seven years working as a diplomat for the Japanese government before his curiosity about aquatic ecosystems led him in a new direction.

Kanno moved to Canada to pursue a master’s degree in environmental studies at Dalhousie University, then earned a doctorate degree from the University of Connecticut. He went on to hold faculty and research appointments at universities across the United States, including Tennessee Technological University, the University of Massachusetts, Clemson University and Colorado State University.

“He will bring invaluable expertise that will meaningfully enhance our ability to advance science in cold water fishery conservation and train future fisheries biologists,” said Chad Bishop, director of UM’s Wildlife Biology Program.

Most recently, Kanno worked as principal investigator and associate professor in the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Conservation Biology at Colorado State University’s Warner College of Natural Resources.

While there, he began developing a study abroad program that gave students the opportunity to travel to and conduct research in Japan. He now plans to bring that program to UM.

“I’d love to continue that tradition of learning through hands-on experience on a global scale,” Kanno said. “At UM, students really get out in the field. In our discipline, we learn so much outside the classroom. I plan to offer such opportunities for UM students locally and internationally.”

Kanno will spend spring semester 2026 with a split appointment between UM and Colorado State University, as he concludes ongoing research and work with students in Fort Collins. He will be full time at UM starting in fall 2026.