UM, Elk Foundation launch center to advance hunting, conservation

(UM News Service) The University of Montana and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation have launched the Center for Hunting and Conservation to advance science, research, education and outreach to shape the future of land and wildlife management in the United States.

The center builds on existing partnership between UM’s No. 1-ranked wildlife biology program and RMEF, one of the most effective conservation and hunting advocacy organizations in North America.

The project was announced on Monday.

“UM and RMEF have a shared goal to ensure the long-term sustainability of America’s hunting-conservation culture and the economic opportunities it creates – not only across our state, but across our great nation,” said UM President Seth Bodnar. “The pressure on our wildlife and natural resources has never been greater, and now is the time to rapidly advance the sound science, education and stakeholder engagement that is needed to protect our hunting culture and outdoor way of life.”

The center will be the first of its kind in the region, focused primarily on advancing wildlife research and the vital role hunting plays in wildlife management. The Montana Board of Regents established the center as a result of a significant long-term financial commitment from RMEF to UM’s W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation.

“RMEF coined the phrase hunting is conservation, and we are proud to now join UM in the establishment of the Center for Hunting and Conservation,” said RMEF President and CEO Kyle Weaver. “This center will be the leading authority on hunting, conservation and wildlife management, driven by, and rooted in, sound research and science.”

The center will have three primary goals.

First, advance science and research at the intersection of hunting and conservation. By bringing together world-class researchers, the center will expand opportunities to advance effective wildlife management techniques supported by extensive research and data.

Second, provide an expanded platform for UM’s Wild Sustenance Program, a course available to UM students who are novice hunters. Launched in conjunction with RMEF, the class is open to students of all UM majors who wish to pursue knowledge and experience related to the full cycle of hunting and its role in conservation.

Third, engage in broad outreach promoting the best-available science and data on wildlife management and conservation, including the vital role of hunting. The center will additionally provide decision-makers access to the most recent, accurate and relevant data, resulting in more-informed wildlife management decisions, effective conservation and sustainable hunting opportunities.

Led by a director, the center also aims to expand UM’s research portfolio, with plans to attract additional research support in the years ahead.