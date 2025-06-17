UM law student wins award for Native mentorship

Phil Stempin

University of Montana law student LaRenzo Roanbear was presented the 2024-25 Leadership & Service in Inclusive Excellence Award from UM President Seth Bodnar.

Roanbear was honored for his role as a peer mentor in the Indigenous First-Year Experience (IFYE) program, which helps students feel connected and supported within the UM community.

“Being a mentor was an eye-opening experience,” Roanbear said. “I was in their shoes not too long ago, and it feels great to share my experiences to help them create their own.”

An enrolled member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, Roanbear moved to Missoula after earning his undergraduate degree from Salish Kootenai College in Pablo. Originally from Busby, a small town in southeast Montana, he understands the challenges of transitioning to a larger city far from home.

“It can be overwhelming,” Roanbear said. “You’re learning to live with a roommate, set boundaries and navigate cultural differences.”

For many Indigenous students, moving to Missoula involves adapting to a new culture while being away from their support networks. The IFYE program provides guidance to help them succeed at UM.

As a peer mentor, Roanbear supported a cohort of about 20 students, living on the same dorm floor and being available to them at all times. He organized activities to integrate students into campus life and foster a sense of belonging.

“I want the students I work with to know that their differences make them valuable in the classroom,” he said. “We’d work on study skills, attend basketball games, and talk about what it means to be in college.”

The IFYE program is designed for first-year Indigenous students to help them navigate the college experience. Peer mentors like Roanbear guide students toward success by connecting them with campus resources.

“I’d tell them to reach out to people who can help,” Roanbear said. “Everyone at the University wants you to succeed.”

Roanbear recently graduated from the Alexander Blewett III School of Law with a Juris Doctorate and a Master of Public Administration . He is also a member of the Montana National Guard and plans to pursue further education at an Ivy League school.

“Just show up,” Roanbear advised. “Half the battle is being there and doing your best, even if you’re unprepared.”