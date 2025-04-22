UM research envisions Montana night sky tourism

Emily Senkosky

(UM News Service) Since time immemorial, people have looked up to the night sky, pondering the ways in which our lives here on Earth fit into the bigger picture. The Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research at the University of Montana promotes this pondering with new initiatives aimed at using a vast untapped resource – Big Sky Country at night.

The starry night sky is a marvel but a dwindling one. On average skies are getting 10% brighter each year from increasing light pollution, defined as the excessive use of artificial light that can negatively impact human health, wildlife and our ability to observe the night sky. This phenomenon is having the fastest rate of change in North America, with 80% of the country’s population no longer able to see the Milky Way.

In Montana, there are already two designated dark sky sites in Glacier National Park and Medicine Rocks State Park, both certified by the International Dark Sky Association. But in a state that offers roughly 30 million acres of protected federal and state land and the third-lowest population density in the U.S., there are more opportunities to explore the night sky in Montana than just its parks.

ITRR is a state-funded entity housed in UM’s W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation. It works closely with the state and the governor-appointed Tourism Advisory Council. ITRR research is aimed at benefiting industry stakeholders, public land managers and other decision-makers to promote tourism and recreation throughout Montana. Astronomical tourism, or stargazing, is a niche yet impactful segment of sustainable tourism, and according to Carter Bermingham, a UM social scientist and ITRR research associate, Montana’s large swaths of undeveloped land and naturally dark night skies give it the potential to thrive in this niche tourism market.

Bermingham and ITRR conducted a study to understand stargazing tourists and the economic potential of “dark sky” tourism in the state. The Southwestern U.S. has been a leader in this sector, with states like Arizona and Utah drawing people to their outdoor spaces for stargazing for some time. The research methodology was based on previous research conducted in Utah and the Colorado Plateau, which outlines the economic metrics and protection measures that have seen success in other states.

“If Montana can demonstrate the value of the night sky like some Southwestern states have, then we can show that dark sky tourism can be more than just sentimental,” Bermingham said.

In eastern Montana there is fertile ground for stargazing thanks to expansive spaces with minimal human populations and light pollution. This was the impetus for Montana’s Trail to the Stars initiative, which was created to capitalize on the natural resource that is the untampered night sky.

A collaborative effort between three travel regions – Southeast Montana, Missouri River Country and Central Montana – the trail was meant to market the region as a tourism destination and was brought to fruition thanks to a state grant program called the Eastern Montana Initiative.

The Trail to the Stars provides visitors and locals with resources to explore the state's night skies like experts, with the initiative working to ensure a well-rounded and accessible experience for all. There are over 45 designated stargazing sites offering diverse options for stargazing – from well-equipped RV parks to remote recreation areas.

In 2018 the process to create the trail commenced with Medicine Rocks State Park in southeast Montana, working to certify the park as a dark sky sanctuary through the International Dark Sky Association. Sanctuaries are the darkest night skies among different designations, including parks and reserves. From there the initiative worked to connect with several state parks, museums and organizations, with the trail now spanning more than two-thirds of the state. The initiative has leveraged existing infrastructure while developing new programs, services and facilities to help light the path through Montana’s darkest skies.

Sabre Moore directs the Carter County Museum in Ekalaka and is a key figure in the Trail to the Stars initiative, which offers a variety of events so that everyone can feel included – from sunset yoga to bat walks and full-moon hikes. Moore said they hope to build out cultural offerings, like working with Montana tribes to integrate Native American connections to the night sky, as well as more trail and event offerings.

“It’s not just wanting to look at the stars,” Moore said. “People have told stories about the night sky for generations. It has always been a way we have connected to our world.”

Perhaps more importantly, there are a lot of reasons for protecting the night sky for both human and animal health. Although research on the health effects of artificial light is ongoing, studies have connected it to everything from sleep disturbances to cancer. Additionally, leaf development on trees can be inhibited, many nocturnal creatures are threatened by artificial light and over one billion birds a year are killed due to lights blinding them from their migratory paths. For these reasons, as well as many others, Moore underscores the importance of astrotourism.

“It’s a quiet resource that needs protection,” Moore said. “We need to be proactive so that we can help preserve it and the lifeways that are connected to it for the next generation.”

There are also dollars and cents backing up the preservation of Montana’s dark skies. According to the ITRR study, stargazing almost always necessitates an overnight stay, as it’s rare for people to drive long distances to remote locations then return home in the same evening. This turns a day visitor into an overnight tourist, with the average stay five nights for those who come for this niche experience. Those five nights facilitate money spent in the local economies that support the trail.

The Trail to the Stars initiative is still in its infancy but well on its way to establishing a robust new sector of Montana’s economy. For those who want to be a part of the cause, both Bermingham and Moore highlighted resources like the Dark Sky Association’s solution page that offers tips and tricks for reducing artificial light or the dark sky meter, which is a phone application for citizens to contribute to a global map of light pollution.

With Montana recently named 2025’s ultimate stargazing destination by National Geographic, the state has all the reason to put effort behind causes that help safeguard its “star-studded” reputation.

“There are a lot of reasons to try and preserve pieces of the natural world,” Moore said. “But I think championing the night sky is a big one, because otherwise it could disappear.”