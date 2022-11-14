Four University of Idaho students dead in apparent homicides

IdahoEdNews.org - Four University of Idaho students are dead in apparent homicides.

Few details have been released about the deaths, but the university confirmed that the victims were students.

“It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of homicide,” President C. Scott Green said in a statement on Twitter Sunday night.

News of the homicides began unfolding earlier that day.

At about noon PST, police officers responded to reports of an unconscious person in an apartment on King Road near campus, police captain Tyson Berrett told Emily Pearce of the Lewiston Tribune. Police launched a homicide investigation after finding four dead people at the scene, Pearce reported.

At about 2 p.m. PST, the university tweeted that Moscow police were investigating a homicide on King Road, urging students to stay away from the area and shelter in place.

The university tweeted out a second alert 39 minutes later. “Investigation continues. Suspect unknown. (Moscow Police Department) does not believe there is an active threat. Shelter in place lifted. Remain vigilant.”

On Sunday evening, Green confirmed that the apparent homicides involved students, but reiterated that the police did not believe there was an active threat.

The students have not been identified.

The university canceled classes for Monday.